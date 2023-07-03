Multiple sclerosis hasn't stopped Becky Andes from achieving big goals

DETROIT LAKES —About 18 years ago Becky Andes learned she had multiple sclerosis. Since, she has been charging forward and achieving physical tasks that many without a debilitating disease may find challenging — such as swimming across a lake.

The Detroit Lakes resident knew how to dog paddle and tread water, but had never taken a swimming lesson. When a friend told her about the swim program offered at the Detroit Lakes Community & Cultural Center and connected her with an instructor, she decided to dive in.

“At age 58, I took my first swimming lesson,” Andes said. “It was maybe eight or 10 weeks of lessons, and I learned different styles of swimming.”

From there, she joined a swim fit club and took an open-water challenge. Andes explained there are lifeguards that follow swimmers, and each swimmer has a buoy attached to them.

“There were 11 swimmers (for the challenge),” she said. “Ten swam across the lake and back, but I just crossed the lake once.”

The entire distance, Andes used the freestyle swim method, which is also known as the front crawl. She noted the distance from shore to shore was about 800 yards.

“I swam 1,362 yards,” she said. She explained the absence of the black marks found on the bottom of a pool made swimming in a straight line much more challenging.

Becky Andes received much encouragement from her husband Keith to pursue and achieve her goals, despite her diagnosis with MS. Contributed / Becky Andes

When she grew tired, she rested on her swimming buoy. Her thoughts focused on the encouragement that she had received from fellow swimmers. Then, she kept moving forward. Much like in life, progression regardless of the obstacle, is a key to living a full life.

“Just keep your chin up,” she said.

Her next goal is to enter the Young Life Triathlon that is set for Aug. 19 in Detroit Lakes. She plans to enter the spring competition, which includes swimming a half mile in Detroit Lake, 12.3 miles of biking around the lake, and then running a 5K, or 3.1 miles.

Learning to navigate life after a life-changing diagnosis

Andes moved to Detroit Lakes about two years ago, after living several years in Bismarck, North Dakota. By the time she relocated to lake country, she had years of experience living with multiple sclerosis.

“I was diagnosed 18 years ago,” she said. “I was 40.”

The initial onset of MS came during Labor Day weekend. Suddenly she experienced numbness in her face and fingers. The odd experience persisted, so she went to the doctor where blood was drawn and tests run. A few days later she was called back into the doctor’s office. While waiting, she reviewed her charts and saw what she was about to be told.

“I knew my diagnosis was MS,” she said, noting she was a nurse by trade and had just started school to become a nurse practitioner.

MS is an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and can cause difficulty with speech and muscular coordination, among other issues.

Andes explained having the disease means the body will attack the nerves in the body, which creates numbness and tingling. Depending on the damage, the effects can come and go.

“The long-lasting effects can lead to disability, as far as walking or control of hands and legs,” Andes said.

Medications and therapies were prescribed, and she sought advice from experts in the field. Andes was told to stay active, which would help the body recover when an attack occurred.

While she took to heart the recommendation to begin a consistent physical routine, dealing with her new reality was not easy. Andes recalled she experienced despair, worry and all those emotions one would expect when faced with a life-changing diagnosis.

Helping her stand and take steps forward included soul searching, faith, family and friends. Instead of questioning why me, she focused on what she could do — and then she did it. She also took the advice of her husband to move ahead with continuing her education to become a nurse practitioner.

“I had about two years of clinical-type work left,” she said. “My husband encouraged me (to keep going). I was an assistant manager of an intensive care unit in Bismarck, and I sent a lot of nurses back to school. He told me it was my turn.”

Diving into schooling helped keep her mind focused and away from negative thoughts. She earned her new title and finished out her medical career as a nurse practitioner. Upon retiring, she moved to Detroit Lakes with her husband to be closer to family and enjoy lake life.

After moving, she decided to limit the number of people she would tell about the disease she battles. She explained that some, with love in their heart and protection in their minds, may try to limit her physical activity.

“I know to listen to my body,” she said.

But, at the same time, keeping her diagnosis to herself also limited the seeds of inspiration she could plant. Andes said, if sharing her story inspires someone else to learn to live again while battling a health challenge, then it is a story worth telling.