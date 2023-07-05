Music, mushroom hunting and more at Maplewood

PELICAN RAPIDS — Most lakes-area residents know that Maplewood State Park is one of the best places for fall leaf-peeping in the state.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





"When Maplewood comes up in conversation, most people think of Leaf Days (the annual fall celebration held on one, or sometimes two weekends every September)," says Linda Today, media coordinator for the Friends of Maplewood State Park , a nonprofit organization of volunteers who "work with park management on various projects and events so that you and your family can enjoy the park year-round," according to the organization's website.

"The views from the top of Hallaway Hill (one of the highest points in the park) are amazing in the fall," she added. "But we also want to let people know about all of the events we have going on this summer."

Today noted that most of the planning and scheduling of those events was done by longtime Friends of Maplewood volunteer John Nordstrom, who also serves as the group's treasurer.

"I ended up lining up most of these events," Nordstrom admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This month's schedule started with a group meditation that was held on Monday, July 3, and continues this Saturday, July 8, with a free "Raptors of Minnesota" seminar presented by Nature Connection instructor Amy Granlund of Bemidji that will take place at the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter.

The Friends of Maplewood State Park will host a free "Raptors of Minnesota" program at the Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. The program will be presented by The Nature Connection of Bemidji. Contributed / Friends of Maplewood State Park

Nordstrom said he learned about Granlund as the result of a presentation she did at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell a couple of years ago, and he eventually booked her for this month's Maplewood event. The Saturday presentation gets underway at 1 p.m., and Granlund will be bringing some of the Nature Connection's raptors for the presentation, where park guests will "learn about raptors, their habits, and their importance to the environment."

The following Monday, July 10, Maplewood will be hosting two different events: Archery in the Park and a live music concert by Detroit Lakes' own Tim Eggebraaten.

Detroit Lakes singer and musician Tim Eggebraaten will be performing at Maplewood State Park's Josh Hanson Memorial Picnic Shelter on Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. The 90-minute concert is being offered free of charge. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating. Contributed / Friends of Maplewood State Park

"Kids age 9-13 are welcome to come and learn to shoot a bow and arrow," Nordstrom said, adding that instructors Kristina Somes, Sheri Meester and Brent Frazier will be offering the lessons free of charge.

This is the second youth archery event scheduled at the park this summer; the first was held on Wednesday, June 28, and was pretty well-received, he added. The archery event is set for 3 p.m.; participants are asked to check in at the park's ranger station before being taken out to the site.

Eggebraaten's outdoor concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 10 and will take place at the Hanson Picnic Shelter. A second Music in the Park concert is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, and will feature Pelican Rapids-area musician Dean Aamodt. The start time and location for Aamodt's concert will be the same as Eggebraaten's.

Dean Aamodt will perform at the Josh Hanson Picnic Shelter in Maplewood State Park at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26. Contributed / Friends of Maplewood State Park

In between those two live music events, there will be a "Wild Edible Foray" workshop presented by instructor Greg Stetz, who will begin with some instruction on where and how to find various "wild edibles" — "mostly mushrooms," Nordstrom said — then a little field trip to find some. The mushrooms and other edibles they find will be taken back to the Trail Center, where Stetz will scramble up some eggs with them and give each of the participants a sample to try. This workshop and field trip will take place on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Trail Center.

The Detroit Lakes Photography Club will be at Maplewood on Sunday, July 23, at the picnic shelter, starting at 1 p.m. Detroit Lakes photographers will teach participants how to enhance their nature photos, then take them out into the park to practice their skills. "

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no charge for any of these events, Nordstrom noted. "We do these events for visitors who are camping at the park, as well as for other people from around the area," he said, adding, "Hopefully, some people will come who have never been to Maplewood before, so they can find out what the park is like."

"John has done a great job of getting such a wide variety of events scheduled," Today said. "We really want more people to come to our educational environmental programs and other events throughout the year."