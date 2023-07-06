Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 6

Music on the Mountain fundraiser concert sells out for a third straight year

This year’s featured artists were the Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson, which packed in the crowds on the evening of July 1.

Russell 1.jpg
Russell Dickerson performs at Music on the Mountain July 1.
Contributed / Detroit Mountain Recreation Area
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 4:22 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Music on the Mountain fundraising concert sold out for the third year in a row at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. This year’s featured artists were the Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson, which packed in the crowds on a beautiful July 1 evening.

The 2022 headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in more than 3,500 spectators to sell out the venue last year.

crowd shot 1.jpg
Fans gathered July 1 for the Music on the Mountain fundraiser concert at Detroit Mountain.
Contributed / Detroit Mountain Recreation Area

The Eli Young Band, which has had four separate No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 14 Billboard-charting singles in all, performed at WE Fest in 2017. Dickerson is the first country artist whose first four singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts since Luke Combs.

russell 2.jpg
Russell Dickerson performs at Music on the Mountain on July 1 at Detroit Mountain.
Contributed / Detroit Mountain Recreation Area

