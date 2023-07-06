Music on the Mountain fundraiser concert sells out for a third straight year

DETROIT LAKES — The Music on the Mountain fundraising concert sold out for the third year in a row at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area. This year’s featured artists were the Eli Young Band and Russell Dickerson, which packed in the crowds on a beautiful July 1 evening.

The 2022 headliner, Jake Owen, pulled in more than 3,500 spectators to sell out the venue last year.

Fans gathered July 1 for the Music on the Mountain fundraiser concert at Detroit Mountain. Contributed / Detroit Mountain Recreation Area

The Eli Young Band, which has had four separate No. 1 hits on the country charts, and 14 Billboard-charting singles in all, performed at WE Fest in 2017. Dickerson is the first country artist whose first four singles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts since Luke Combs.