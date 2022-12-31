N.D. woman injured and Sebeka man charged after Wadena County crash

WADENA — A Sebeka man has been charged after a collision that injured a woman in Wadena County on Dec. 29.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, driven by Andrew York of Sebeka, rear-ended a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Julie McCammitt, 61, of Minot, N.D.

The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the ditch. McCammitt was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena by personal vehicle, with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency responders found reason to suspect that alcohol was a factor in the crash. York was evaluated by medical personnel on scene and subsequently arrested for criminal vehicular operation and DWI, pending the results of a blood test.

York was later charged by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office with criminal vehicular operation – causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, fourth-degree DWI, and reckless driving.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. in Section 17 of Wing River Township north of Verndale.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Verndale Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, the Sebeka Police Department, and John’s Car Care.