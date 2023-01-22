Names released in 2-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 Saturday between Perham and Frazee

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 about halfway between Frazee and Perham on Saturday.

According to the State Patrol, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on 460th Street and a 2012 Toyota Sequoia was westbound on Highway 10 when they collided in the intersection. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

William John Baumgart, 34, of Perham was driving the pickup truck and was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was a factor for Baumgart and he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota sports utility vehicle, Karlee Ann Nelson, 30, and a male passenger, Roni Alexander Nelson, 40, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Roni Nelson was taken to the Perham hospital and Karlee Nelson was taken to Essentia St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes.

A 5-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl in the Toyota, whose names were not included in the report, were listed as not being injured, but were also taken to Essentia St. Mary’s hospital. Everybody in the Toyota is from Waubun and all were wearing seat restraints.

The crash was reported at 12:38 p.m. on wet pavement in Gorman Township. Perham police officers and firefighters, Otter Tail County deputies, and Essentia Ambulance assisted at the scene.