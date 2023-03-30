Names released in March 27 fatal crash near Wadena

DETROIT LAKES — The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Motley woman who died in a car-semi collision March 27 near Wadena. Another woman in the same vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Razia Sultana Qureshi, 67, of Motley was a passenger in a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder that collided with a semi on Highway 71 in Leaf River Township near Wadena.

The driver of the Nissan, Farha Naz, 58, of Motley was taken to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. She had life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, Roman Polusmak, 27, of Olympia, Washington, was not injured. All three people involved were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved in the crash. Airbags deployed in the Nissan.

The Freightliner Cascadia was northbound on Highway 71 while the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Leaf River Road, and they collided at the intersection of these two roads, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. on dry pavement on Highway 71 in Wadena County. Wadena police, fire and medical emergency responders assisted at the scene.