Names withheld in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 10 between Perham and Frazee

PERHAM — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 about halfway between Frazee and Perham on Saturday afternoon involved a 34-year-old Perham man in a pickup truck and four Waubun residents, including two young children, in a Toyota Sequoia SUV.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles. No names were released, and no information on injuries was available in the State Patrol report, which said more information will be released at 10 p.m. today (Saturday, Jan. 21).

According to the State Patrol, the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was eastbound on 460th Street and the 2012 Toyota Sequoia was westbound on Highway 10 when they collided in the intersection.

The Waubun residents included the 30-year-old female driver, a 40-year-old male passenger, and two girls ages 4 and 5.

The crash was reported at 12:38 p.m. on wet pavement in Gorman Township. Perham police officers and firefighters, Otter Tail County deputies, and Essentia Ambulance assisted at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.