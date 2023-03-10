National Guard open house in Detroit Lakes shows off soldiers and their specialties

DETROIT LAKES — With virtual 50-caliber live-fire simulations, timed weapons assemblies and a Bradley Fighting Vehicle on display, members of the Minnesota National Guard's 136th infantry (mechanized) held a community open house at the armory in Detroit Lakes on March 4 to show off their soldiers and weaponry.

While the event was centered around community interaction with the equipment, Capt. Zachary Etch, commanding officer for the unit, said it also gave the soldiers a chance to teach the public about their equipment.

"There's Specialist Stephens in the back, I haven't seen him talk so much before, but he was very happy to talk about everything he's done and learned in the Bradley," said Etch. "It's a very prideful thing for a lot of these guys, if their infantry, they want to be proud and tell you about it ... and it helps solidify them for everything they need to do and their buddy is checking behind them too, to make sure they are doing it right."

He also said the 136th Infantry is trying to do their best to continue to represent the community honorably and give back when they can, like with the annual Operation Hunger Resolve food drive for the Becker County Food Pantry .

"We're trying to get a little more involved and we'll have the time over the next couple of years," said Etch.

A virtual .50-caliber live-fire simulation was made available for community members to try during the event and featured a simulated environment for engaging enemy targets while riding in a military vehicle, including mock-reloading.

"It was interesting to see the safety protocol and the technicality of the simulation," said Amanda Braun, of Denver, Colo. "I'm glad that our troops have such high-quality pieces to train on and I think it was actually a really good experience for (the soldier) to walk somebody through it."

She added she thinks it's important to have these kinds of open houses with local military units because she doesn't have a lot of experience with the military and it was nice to see what equipment they are using and training with.

Along a long table that stretched from one end of the armory to the other, soldiers displayed a variety of different weapons they train with as part of their military specialties.

Pfc. Dylan Barrick was seated right behind the M4A1 carbine assault rifle and said the standard issue rifle is the primary weapon for soldiers not designated on the larger machine guns.

"I can tell you, it's gas operated, it shoots 5.56x45mm NATO (ammo), you got a 30-round mag right here," said Barrick. He then showed the laser and different scope attachments for the weapon, which can be used for different combat situations or user preferences.

The maximum effective range for an M4A1 rifle is about 600 meters, with a maximum range of 3,600 meters, Barrick said.

"It's just like the Call of Duty stuff," he said.

