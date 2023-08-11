Nearly $1.2 million will go to 2 DL nursing homes as new state funding starts to flow

DETROIT LAKES — From the largest nursing home in Minnesota — the 320-bed North Ridge Health and Rehab in New Hope — to the smallest — the 14-bed Meadows on Fairview in Wyoming, Minnesota — the state’s 300-plus nursing facilities are celebrating a much-needed cash injection from the state.

In Detroit Lakes, the 94-bed Essentia Health Oak Crossing received a total of $602,552 — to be delivered this year and next year in two equal payments of $301,276.

The 92-bed Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes received a total of $594,519, in two annual payments of $297,260.

The 30-bed Sunnyside Care Center near Lake Park, which is owned by Becker County, received a total of $345,495, delivered in two annual payments of $172,748.

Here’s how other area nursing homes fared:



The 50-bed Frazee Care Center Frazee received a total of $425,826, in two annual payments of $212,913.

The 32-bed Mahnomen Health Center received a total of $353,528 total, to be paid in annual installments of $176,764.

The 75-bed Fair Oaks Nursing Home and Rehab in Wadena received a total of $526,238, in two payments of $263,119.

The 65-bed Green Pine Acres Nursing Home in Menahga received a total of $486,073, in two payments of $243,037.

The 45-bed Viking Manor Nursing Home in Ulen received $405,743 total, in two payments of $202,872.

The 79-bed Perham Living in Perham received a total of $542,305, to be paid in two equal installments.

The 54-bed Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids received $441,892 total, in two payments of $220,946.

The 87-bed Lakewood Health System in Staples received $574,437 total, in two payments of $287,218.

The 51-bed Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake received $429,842 total, in two annual payments.

The 74-bed LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls received $522,222 total, in two annual payments.

On Aug. 1, nursing homes in Minnesota received their first Nursing Facility Grants payment. These direct grants are part of the $300 million agreement to help nursing homes reached by the Legislature back in May.

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R- Fergus Falls, was instrumental in making that deal happen.

“Since the start of session, Senate Republicans made our Minnesota seniors a priority,” Rasmusson said in a news release. “It was a privilege to have helped foster a deal to keep our nursing homes open and ensure our loved ones continue to receive quality care. I know that this new funding will do a lot of good for our communities.”

The Nursing Facility Grants provide a total of $173.5 million in funding. The grants are split into two payments to be paid out in August 2023 and August 2024. This funding is calculated by a base payment of $225,000 plus an estimated $3,900 per bed.

The grants can be used for various fiscal management strategies to improve the financial health of nursing homes. Unlike loans in the Human Services budget, these grants will not need to be repaid, making their impact much more meaningful for nursing homes.

“Were it not for Sen. Rasmusson’s resolve, Minnesota could have lost up to 40 nursing homes in the coming year,” said Nathan Johnson, CEO of the 105-bed PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. “His work this session gave nursing homes a lifeline to stay open and continue to provide invaluable care for our loved ones.” PioneerCare received a total of $646,734, split between two annual payments.

Additionally, $51.5 million in state money — supplemental to federal funds — will enable a temporary $12.32 daily rate add-on for 18 months. That could translate into a pay raise of about $1 per hour for nursing home staff, according to nursing home administrators.

The remaining funds from the $300 million are put into a Workforce Incentive Fund that facilities can use for hiring and retention bonuses, employee-owned benefits, and employee contributions to a 401k, along with professional development, child care, meals, transportation and housing needs of employees.

The Workforce Incentive Fund caps out at $3,000 per worker, per year and is available until funds are spent or July of 2029.

