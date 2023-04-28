Nerissa Hendrickson makes her case in the DL School Board race

DETROIT LAKES — Nerissa Hendrickson, 43, is one of two candidates in the special Detroit Lakes School Board election on May 9.

She grew up in Detroit Lakes, where she met her high school sweetheart and future husband J.D. Hendrickson. They graduated from Detroit Lakes High school a year apart in the late 1990s. Him in 1997 and her in 1998.

He is a software developer who works remotely and she owns or co-owns several small businesses, including the Slim Piggins Barbeque food truck in Detroit Lakes. “We own that one with my brother, Justin, and my dad — Gary Haisley,” she said.

Hendrickson, who earned a degree at NDSU in retail merchandising and design, also owns an online art business called Twisted Walnut. And she works part-time at the Beautiful Junque boutique in Detroit Lakes.

The Hendricksons put their artistic skills to good use — designing, building, painting and adding the artistic touches to the stage sets for the Detroit Lakes High School fall musicals. No small feat, since the fall musicals have long had a reputation as high-quality productions.

“I make most of the props,” she said. “We had some really great help this year from parents — it takes a village for something like that,” she said with a smile. She has been active in the school district in other ways as well, serving committees and being involved in activities.

She has not run for office before, but is one of two candidates running in a special election May 9 for a seat on the Detroit Lakes School Board. She said she’s running because she wants to see all kids, not just her own, thrive in Detroit Lakes.

“Me and my husband have always been active in school when there was a need, and there was a need now,” she said.

The Hendricksons have three kids — Noah, a freshman majoring in atmospheric science at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks; Ethan, a sophomore at Detroit Lakes High School; and Eli, a sixth grader at Detroit Lakes Middle School.

Before the family moved back to Detroit Lakes, they moved around a bit and experienced school districts in places including North Dakota and Colorado.

Fargo has a good public school system, she said, and the public school system where they lived in Colorado looked good from the outside, but turned out to be surprisingly bad — to the point that they pulled their kids out and home-schooled them for a time. But the kids missed the social aspect of public school, and since the Hendricksons considered the Detroit Lakes School District to be one of the best, that was a big part of the reason the family moved back to Detroit Lakes rather than Fargo, she said. “The kids love it here,” she said. “They don’t want to leave.”

If elected, Hendrickson said, “I’m not there to push my own agenda — I don’t have an agenda of all these things I want to see changed.”

What she will do is listen to people. She has already received lots of input from family members, friends, teachers, parents, church members and other community members.

That’s the goal,” she said, “what’s best for all the kids, not just my kids.”

No system is perfect, and there are always ways to improve the school district, she said.

There are aspects of the academy system, for example, that could be tweaked for the better, she said. There are some very viable career pathways that aren’t even an option now, which can essentially force kids to take classes in a channel that isn’t geared toward their area of interest.

“Now that I have a student that has graduated from DLHS and moved on to college, I have a unique perspective as a parent who has seen what is working at the high school level and what could use improvement,” she said in a Facebook post.

She would like to see a potential revamp of the academy system at the high school to better serve students. That could include making it an option instead of a requirement, offering more choices for pathways, adding an arts-based pathway, and streamlining class selection to better fit the intended goals, she said.

She also wants to ensure the curriculum being taught upholds the values of the parents and the community. It’s not a big problem in Detroit Lakes schools now, but it’s starting to become a problem in some Twin Cities-area schools, she said.

“There is a lot of discussion of things happening in other Minnesota districts — controversial things being brought into the classroom without transparency,” she said. “My goal would be that us, as parents and community members, would ensure our values and the values of our kids are not trying to be compromised or changed, especially without our involvement.”

Other goals include: Finding ways to reverse declining graduation rates and test scores, both of which are down in the last four to five years, she said. And students might benefit from less cellphone use in the classrooms.

“I think the high school did a great job of limiting the use of cellphones this semester, and would love to see more ways to encourage less cellphone use during school days,” she said.

She would also like to see creative arts programs and classes get the attention they deserve. “The arts, including music and band classes, theater, and different art mediums, are extremely important,” she said, “and studies have proven that participation in the arts improves learning and test scores in kids.”

The district also needs better preparation for violent situations such as active shooter scenarios, she said. “It has come to my attention that there is no training for staff in our schools for this type of situation. And while it's not something that is pleasant to discuss, and may never happen here in our town, we need to be better prepared for those situations.”

Those are “just a few of the things I would love to see addressed to make our wonderful district even better,” she said. “I would appreciate your vote on May 9th.”