New $14 million Becker County Highway Department building is nearly finished

DETROIT LAKES — Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on Becker County’s new $14 million Highway Department building on North Tower Road in Detroit Lakes.

“We’re in the process of final cleaning now,” said Project Manager Joe Kasper with McGough Construction.

The 62,000-square-foot building will take the place of a half-dozen or so existing buildings (one about 100 years old) now used by the County Highway Department, said Brian Shepard, construction manager for Becker County.

A view of the new Becker County Highway Department building from North Tower Road. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

It is expected to be ready for move-in sometime in June, after city inspections are completed, Kasper said.

The pride and joy of the new building is a 5-ton lift crane that spans the 15,000-square-foot maintenance area. It replaces an older lift that is limited to one area of the existing maintenance garage. The mobile new crane will give the department’s three mechanics a lot more flexibility in doing their work.

In addition to the maintenance area, nearly half the new building is a wide-open garage space for vehicles and equipment. A heavy-duty storage rack runs along the length of one wall, providing a place for everything from plow equipment to signs, tools, and even small vehicles, Shepard said.

There’s also a manual car wash with an underbody spray, and there’s a welding room with both portable and built-in exhaust options.

There’s about 9,500 square feet of office space, which will have cubicles in the middle and offices around the perimeter.

Most of the building was built using precast concrete, but the office area has an exterior of insulated metal panels.

Becker County Construction Manager Brian Shepard looks back in the 30,000-square-foot parking area for vehicles and equipment in the new Highway Department building. Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Becker County Transit will leave the fairgrounds and move its base of operations to the new building. The County Natural Resources Department is already co-located with the Highway Department, and they will make the move together.

Other features of the new building include an outside fueling station to dispense diesel, unleaded gasoline and diesel exhaust fluid – a solution of urea and water that's now injected into the exhaust stream of diesel vehicles to turn harmful emissions into nitrogen and water.

There are two 10,000-gallon above-ground tanks (nearly twice the size of the old underground tanks at the current shop) to supply the two double-sided fuel pumps.

The sun shines through open office doors in the office area of the new Becker County Highway Department. From left are: Becker County Highway Department Construction Manager Brian Shepard; Tanner Anderson, assistant superintendent for McGough Construction; Joe Kasper, project manager for McGough; and Jona Jacobson, maintenance superintendent for the Becker County Highway Department. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The pumps will be used by police and county law enforcement and other agencies as well as the highway department. Each agency is billed for the fuel it uses.

Also, there’s an open-roofed outdoor storage area attached to the building, to store things like paint totes, highway signs, sign posts, even a lowboy trailer in the wintertime. In general, “stuff that doesn’t necessarily have to be inside, but you don’t want three feet of snow on them, either,” Shepard said.

And the large indoor diagonal parking area for plows, trucks and other equipment “will be much more user-friendly,” said Jona Jacobson, maintenance superintendent for the county. “You don’t have to back in with those (side plow) wings.”

Sam Hodzil runs a floor cleaner as part of the final cleaning stage of the new Becker County Highway Department project on Monday, May 15, 2023. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

There will also be a fenced-in 49,000-square-foot outdoor storage area near the new building.

And there’s a large outside tank of magnesium-chloride pretreatment solution for de-icing roads in the wintertime.

A materials testing room and shaker room for soil testing come with soundproof doors against the din, and there’s a multi-purpose room and a lunchroom that can be divided by a partition.

An open house will be held to give the public a look at the new Highway Department building before it opens, but a date has not yet been set, Shepard said.