New $730,000 public playground being built in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES —A decade-old promise made to Bernice Crovisier may soon be realized.

Crovisier, of Detroit Lakes, deeded a 10-acre tract of land on the north side of the city to honor her son Lyle Crovisier, who was killed in action while serving in the military. A stipulation with the donation was that a children’s playground be built, according to an article published in the Detroit Lakes Tribune .

For the past few years, the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes has been creating a plan for the public playground and fundraising for the project. The estimated cost of the 9,600-square-foot playground is $730,000. The public space will be located next to the Boys and Girls Club, 150 Richwood Road, and will offer ADA-accessible equipment and play spaces, serving kids from preschool ages up to 12 years old.

Alyssa Hoskins, the club’s resource development director, said the design has mini-courses that utilize climbing ropes, balance beams and more.

Tami Skinner, the director of operations at the club, said the plan developed into one that focused on strength and agility.

“We wanted it to be unique and appealing, but more than just a nice appearance,” Skinner said.

The progress of the playground became apparent when Pat Petermann, the club's executive director, attended the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 1.

Petermann informed the council that about $470,000 in funding had been secured, and future fundraising efforts were about to begin. (Donations can also be made by contacting Petermann at Pat@bgcofdl.org or by calling 218-847-5700.

Petermann asked the council to release funds it had earmarked for the project and to consider donating more.

City Administrator Kelcey Klemm said the earmarked funds total $100,000. Of that, $50,000 was to be pulled from the Park Dedication Fund and $50,000 from federal COVID-19 relief funding that the city received.

The council then passed a motion to chip in an additional $75,000 (with funds being pulled from the city’s General Equipment Fund and requiring a match of funds from the club).

“I’m excited for every kid on the north side,” said Alderman Ron Zeman. “They’re finally going to have a park.”

Zeman then suggested the Liquor Store Committee consider making a donation as well.

Petermann informed the council that construction of the public playground is set to begin soon, with footings being installed. After the footings are completed, a concrete pad will be poured and a rubber surface installed over the top of the concrete. The rubber surfacing offers a soft landing for kids, as well as accessibility for those with mobility challenges.

Once the base is completed, the playground equipment will be installed in the fall with a ribbon-cutting event tentatively set for Aug. 28.