New deputy joins Becker County Sheriff's Office

DETROIT LAKES — A new deputy has joined the Becker County Sheriff’s office.

Jason Klawuhn was ceremonially sworn in at the Becker County Board meeting Tuesday.

Klawuhn, who is married, said he is originally from Pennsylvania and spent 10 years in the U.S. Army. Most recently he worked as a K9 handler and drug investigator for the White Earth Tribal Police Department.

He lives with his family in southwestern Becker County.