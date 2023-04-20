99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

New deputy joins Becker County Sheriff's Office

Jason Klawuhn most recently worked as a K9 handler and drug investigator for the White Earth Tribal Police Department.

new deputy (edited).jpg
From left are: Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander, Commissioner Erica Jepson, Commissioner Dave Meyer, new deputy Jason Klawuhn, Commissioner John Okeson, Commissioner Richard Vareberg and Commissioner Barry Nelson.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 1:16 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A new deputy has joined the Becker County Sheriff’s office.

Jason Klawuhn was ceremonially sworn in at the Becker County Board meeting Tuesday.

Klawuhn, who is married, said he is originally from Pennsylvania and spent 10 years in the U.S. Army. Most recently he worked as a K9 handler and drug investigator for the White Earth Tribal Police Department.

He lives with his family in southwestern Becker County.

What To Read Next
Detroit Lakes Teachers of the Year.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes teachers honor 6 of their own with 'Teacher of the Year' award
April 20, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
FFA.jpg
Local
Lakers sending 16 to FFA State Convention
April 20, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Fishing Columnist Brad Laabs
Northland Outdoors
Laabs column: Got the itch to fish? Get ready for open-water angling
April 20, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Brad Laabs
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Lakers Figure Skating Club 2022-23.JPEG
Sports
Lakes Figure Skating Club sees numbers increase after impressive 2022-23 season
April 20, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the cold at Snow-B-Gone Invite
April 20, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
pigs feedlot.jpg
Becker County kills its feedlot moratorium
April 20, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
SkillsUSA Winners - M State (edited).jpg
Local
Three M State students win the gold at SkillsUSA Minnesota State Championships
April 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff