New neighborhood zoning category faces opposition during Detroit Lakes Planning Commission hearing

DETROIT LAKES — More than 40 Detroit Lakes residents voiced concerns to the city planning commission over a proposed neighborhood commercial zoning category on Thursday.

The March 2 public hearing featured comments from many South Shore Drive residents who believe the new zoning could lead to a gas station, or other undesirable commercial traffic, on the south side of Detroit Lake.

"Our neighborhoods, that's where we go to live, and it literally hits really close to home if you are putting businesses next to our homes," said Jay Hanson, a Detroit Lakes resident.

Another resident, Amanda Habrat, said new businesses should not be built around existing homes.

"I would imagine you would build commercial where there isn't houses right there, and then let the houses grow around it," said Habrat. "We bought our houses, built our houses in a neighborhood where there wasn't commercial ... we didn't buy this house, build this house, for that reason."

Bill Henke, a Detroit Lakes resident, said he knows the city is going to grow in the future and it's important the city continues to hold these potential changes in an orderly fashion.

"Detroit Lakes is a GreenStep city, and it has a lot of best management practices that would allow very good planned thinking in regards to how you abut your neighborhoods and embrace new concepts," said Henke.

According to a draft of the new zoning proposal, retail businesses that could be built in the new district, via the permitting process, include :



Grocery and food service stores.

Barber and beauty shops.

Gift, arts and craft stores.

Vision and optical centers.

Hardware stores.

Book stores.

Florist shops.

Business and professional offices.

Dry cleaners and laundry services.

Restaurants, and other types of food service, would also be allowed without drive-thru operations; however, dwellings and gas stations would be required to obtain an additional conditional use permit that must be approved by the City Council.

During the meeting, Kelcey Klemm, city administrator for Detroit Lakes, read summaries of more than a dozen submitted comments from area residents, many of whom stated the discussion around the new zoning should be postponed until they return for the summer.

"I know this is going to sound like I'm pushing back a little bit on this, but we can't hit pause on all planning commission, and planning-related items, during the winter," said Klemm. "We just can't do that. Even statutorily, we have an application, we still have to process it."

He also said the new proposed zoning was designed to be more restrictive than general business district zoning and is needed to bring a comparable zoning category for zones found in the city's comprehensive plan.

Kelcey Klemm, city administrator, Detroit Lakes, 2022. Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

"The city amended the comprehensive plan in 2019 and within that comprehensive plan it designated some areas for light commercial development called neighborhood commercial," said Klemm. "However, the problem is, our city zoning ordinance does not define, nor does it have a neighborhood commercial zone."

This issue was identified in December, he added, when a developer tried to have his property just off South Shore Drive annexed into the city under general business zoning, which drew criticism from nearby lakeside homeowners .

"So now, the conversation is really two points," said Klemm, during the meeting. "One, should the city create a new neighborhood commercial district in the zoning ordinance? Something that is more restrictive than the B-2 zoning district? The second question is then, if we do create a district, what should be allowed in this new district? What should be in the permitted conditional uses? What should be the design criteria?"

He also stressed the new zoning category would be available for the entire city and not to any one specific development project or area.

Madalyn Sukke, a former member of the Detroit Lakes City Council, spoke in favor of the new zoning category and said she sees it as a necessary tool for the city to continue to grow.

"I am for a neighborhood commercial district because I think it gives us control over what can go there," said Sukke during the meeting. "If we don't put in some kind of zoning district with controls ... then developers on the edge of town will say, 'well, we don't want to be a part of the city, let's just go with the county,' because the county doesn't have control like that. They can put in anything they want there."

She added that she sees much of the city's future growth occurring on the south side of Detroit Lake.

"We better be ready for further expansion to the south and know that it isn't going to happen without some kind of commercial district on that side of town," she said. "We can't say that our town should be limited to commercial being downtown ... neighborhoods should all share in the fact that there is some commercial in their areas."

The planning commission members listened to all the residents who wished to make comments during the hearing, but, ultimately, tabled any potential recommendation to the Detroit Lakes City Council until after their next meeting on March 23 at M State.