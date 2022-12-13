New preschool coming to Becker County in January

DETROIT LAKES — The Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes received an $80,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Foundation to offer full-day, year-round preschool services for kids 3-5 years old, starting in January.

“We would like to give a huge thanks to Otto Bremer for the opportunity (to apply for and receive a grant from them),” said Tami Skinner, the club’s director of operations. “Their generosity does a lot of good.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn., and was created in 1944. Otto Bremer arrived in the North Star State in 1886 as a German immigrant. He founded Bremer Bank and the trust, which offers grant opportunities in communities that have a Bremer Bank.

The grant funds the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes received were used to purchase preschool equipment, such as nap mats, curriculum and more, Skinner said.

Currently, youth in grades K-6 are served at the club with after-school programming, but during the day there are limited activities. The facility coordinators reviewed options to utilize the building during the school day. From there, a preschool concept was created.

“We’ve been discussing it for a long time, it seems, because it went on the back burner with COVID,” Skinner said.

Now that the preschool plan came to fruition, the facility will begin offering the option daily starting Jan. 4. The preschool is for 3- to 5-year-olds and will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the option of a late pick-up as late as 5:30 p.m. There is a limit of 18 kids. The classroom will have two teachers.

“We are baby stepping into it, opening with one room,” Skinner said, noting more preschool classrooms may be added in the future if there is a need.

The Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes is located at 150 Richwood Rd., Detroit Lakes. The facility will offer preschool to ages 3-5 beginning in January. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Skinner said the program will use benchmark learning goals that are set by the state department of education, with a focus on creating curiosity in early learners while developing social skills and providing enrichment with day-to-day topics, such as colors or telling time.

Preschool teachers Robin Nelson and Jaylen Haverkamp will be leading the inaugural class. Both previously worked with the preschool programs at Mabube-Otwa. Nelson also worked with kids with emotional and behavioral disorders, and Haverkamp attended programming with the Boys and Girls Club years ago.

Nelson said the little learners pulled at her heartstrings, leading her into the world of creating exciting environments for kids to learn social skills through play, while also building a solid foundation for future learning.

Haverkamp said she is happy to return to the Boys and Girls Club as a staff member. She spoke fondly about the mentoring relationships she built with leaders years ago and looks forward to providing that leadership for kids that attend the programming now.

"They are natural fits (for the job)," Skinner said, adding kids who enroll in the preschool will also receive breakfast, lunch and a snack.

The preschool wing is separated from the rest of the Boys and Girls Club facilities, and offers the little learners their own bathrooms, cubbies, a large indoor play space and a private exit to the playground area, Skinner said.

When deciding on a rate to charge for preschool, Skinner said the going rate in the lakes area was examined and they “are competitive.”

“We also accept childcare assistance,” Skinner said. “We are taking enrollment requests now and hoping to open on Jan. 4, but that is to be determined by our enrollment numbers.”

Skinner encouraged anyone wanting more information about the preschool, or wanting to sign up, to call (218) 847-5700 or visit their website, www.bgcdl.org . An open house is also set for Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

