New psychologist at Detroit Lakes Sanford Health specializes in helping young people

DETROIT LAKES — Dr. Jodi Wilder, a doctor of psychology, has joined Sanford Health Detroit Lakes.

She specializes in child and adolescent psychology, including therapy services to treat symptoms of anxiety, depression, adjustment concerns, trauma and behavioral difficulty while providing psychological evaluations to assess ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders, according to a Sanford news release.

Dr. Wilder attended an APA-accredited internship in Pediatric and Child and Adolescent Psychology at University of Minnesota Medical School, and the California School of Professional Psychology, in Fresno, California.

She has worked exclusively with children and adolescents for over 20 years, and is dedicated to joining with children and families to value, understand, and effectively meet the needs of each individual patient.

Dr. Wilder grew up in northern Minnesota and is committed to serving rural communities. In her free time she enjoys yoga, reading, traveling, and all types of outdoor activities.