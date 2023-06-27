Lakers may be singing a different tune as school song change is considered

DETROIT LAKES — A new school song for Detroit Lakes schools may be on the horizon.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





During the monthly Detroit Lakes School Board meeting on Monday, June 26, Band Director Tim Siewert explained the current school song has a melody that jumps around and that the “lyrics are a mouthful.” He also noted, in the past few years, there has been a lack of enthusiasm by students to learn the song.

“The song was written in the 1930s, and it was in style in the 1930s, but it has not transferred into the 21st century,” Siewert said.

Siewert asked the activities director if changing the song was an option. After looking into the logistics, Siewert formed a committee of students that included representation from band, choir and student council. The group then created a song to pitch to the school board for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siewert said it is common for high schools to utilize the music from a college song, and then create new lyrics. The student committee selected the University of Notre Dame’s victory march for the music. From there, lyrics were created with mindfulness to utilize the current school slogans of “Champions for Life,” “Sails Up” and “Go Big Red.”

If the board did approve the new school song, Siewert recommended having the lyrics available on scoreboards or screens to be read by those attending games and events where the song is played.

Band Director Tim Siewert explained a proposed new school song was created by students at the monthly Detroit Lakes School Board meeting on Monday, June 26. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Board members asked Siewert if any students spoke in favor of leaving the school song as is.

“No,” Siewert replied.

The board agreed the public should be included in the discussion. A future board meeting will feature the item on the agenda and the public is invited to share opinions regarding changing the school song.

School Board member John Steffl recommended implementing the school song in the lives of students at an earlier age, regardless if the new song is approved, or if the old song remains. He suggested having a morning sing-along after the pledge of allegiance to promote school pride.

The proposed new song lyrics are:

“Cheer, cheer for Detroit Lakes High. Go Lakers go, we fight for our pride. Red and white we honor thee, onward we march to victory! Champions in life we answer the call, DLHS will win over all. Sails up, Lakers! Get ahead, we shout out that, go big red!”

The current song lyrics are:

“Detroit, Detroit, Detroit Lakes High. Hail the emblem of our mighty power, let every voice rejoice and hail the banner over us. Soon the red and white again will be victorious. Hail the team, the Lakers pride.

Let their name be sounded far and wide. Yes, Lakers, fight, fight, fight for Detroit, for Detroit Lakes High.

*Yea, Detroit, fight team, fight!

Yea, Detroit, fight team, fight! D-E-T-R-O-I-T

(Repeat from beginning to asterisks).