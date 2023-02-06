Nicer weather means bigger crowds for Saturday's Old Timers Classic in Lake Park

DETROIT LAKES — The Old Timers Classic Snowmobile Run and vintage sled show, held annually in Lake Park, is always a crowd pleaser, and with temperatures flirting with above freezing, this year's event was no exception.

Show organizers from the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club estimated that there were several dozen sleds in the vintage show that started off the day on Saturday, Feb. 4 — and well over 400 riders taking part in the ride that followed. Stops on this year's run included Audubon Liquor Store, Cormorant Pub, Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club, Hooligan's, Parallel 46, Roadhouse, Pit 611 and TJ's Booze and Bistro as well as the Lake Park Liquor Store, where the event began and ended.

Detroit Lakes' Joe Koch proudly showed off his Best in Show trophy from the Old Timers Classic Vintage Snowmobile Show on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Lake Park. He brought a 1985 R & R Manta to the show this year. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Detroit Lakes' Joe Koch took home the Best in Show trophy for his 1985 R & R Manta.

Other trophy winners for the vintage snowmobile show held in conjunction with the run were as follows:



Kids' Class: Mike Carik, Fargo

Rat Class: Hayden Block, Audubon

Custom Class: Cody Tollefson, Glyndon

Sleds 1974 and Under: Howard Olson, Detroit Lakes.

Sleds from 1974-80: First place, Steve Windinlend, West Fargo; second place, Bob Schreiner, Harwood, N.D.

Sleds 1969 and Older: First place, Bob Schreiner, Harwood, N.D.; second place, Mike Carik, Fargo.

Sleds from 1973-73: First place, Bob Schreiner, Harwood, N.D., second place, Jeff Hanna, Perham.

Sleds 1975 and Newer: Bruce Nelson, Barnesville.

Sleds 1981 and Newer: First Place, Ashliegh Abner, Ada; second place, Roger Evanson, Pelican Rapids.

A local resident also posted some drone footage from the event on Facebook.