News Local

No parking in these downtown Detroit Lakes areas for pavement crack-sealing Thursday and Friday

Don’t park on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Thursday, June 8 from midnight to 8 a.m. Don’t park in the parking lot behind the former police station on Friday, June 9 from midnight to 8 a.m.

colored map (edited).jpg
Motorists are asked not park in the blue highlighted areas from midnight to 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 and not to park in the red highlighted areas from midnight to 8 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Crews will be doing pavement crack-sealing during those times, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.
Contributed map/City of Detroit Lakes
Today at 3:04 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes will be crack-sealing Veterans Memorial Parkway and the parking lot behind the former police department.

Don’t park on Veterans Memorial Parkway and the city liquor store on Thursday, June 8 from midnight to 8 a.m. Don’t park in the parking lot on Friday, June 9 from midnight to 8 a.m.

Crack sealing is a method of street maintenance where the cracks in the roadway are blown clean with high air pressure then filled with hot rubber. The hot rubber is then sprayed with Glenzoil to make the surface drivable immediately.

Vehicles must be removed from the designated areas during the noted times to prevent any damage to the vehicles. The city will not be responsible for damaged or towed vehicles not removed from the highlighted areas.

Call the Public Works office at 218-847-4637 with any questions, and thanks in advance for your cooperation from the City of Detroit Lakes Street Department.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
