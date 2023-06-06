No parking in these downtown Detroit Lakes areas for pavement crack-sealing Thursday and Friday

DETROIT LAKES — The city of Detroit Lakes will be crack-sealing Veterans Memorial Parkway and the parking lot behind the former police department.

Don’t park on Veterans Memorial Parkway and the city liquor store on Thursday, June 8 from midnight to 8 a.m. Don’t park in the parking lot on Friday, June 9 from midnight to 8 a.m.

Crack sealing is a method of street maintenance where the cracks in the roadway are blown clean with high air pressure then filled with hot rubber. The hot rubber is then sprayed with Glenzoil to make the surface drivable immediately.

Vehicles must be removed from the designated areas during the noted times to prevent any damage to the vehicles. The city will not be responsible for damaged or towed vehicles not removed from the highlighted areas.

Call the Public Works office at 218-847-4637 with any questions, and thanks in advance for your cooperation from the City of Detroit Lakes Street Department.