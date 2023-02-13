No parking in Washington Square Mall overnight parking area Tuesday morning

DETROIT LAKES — A very narrowly-targeted snow emergency is being declared for Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Detroit Lakes. The only area affected by this emergency is in the Washington Square Mall overnight parking area (marked in red on the map).

The area will be marked “No Parking” for the snow emergency. Please be sure all vehicles are removed from this area. Vehicles not moved may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.