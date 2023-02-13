99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
No parking in Washington Square Mall overnight parking area Tuesday morning

The area will be marked “No Parking” for the snow emergency, and parked cars may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

mall snow removal (edited).png
News Staff
By News Staff
February 13, 2023 12:38 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A very narrowly-targeted snow emergency is being declared for Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Detroit Lakes. The only area affected by this emergency is in the Washington Square Mall overnight parking area (marked in red on the map).

The area will be marked “No Parking” for the snow emergency. Please be sure all vehicles are removed from this area. Vehicles not moved may be towed at the owner’s expense, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTY
