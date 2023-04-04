No travel advised in portions of northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on multiple highways in northwest Minnesota due to blizzard conditions. MnDOT snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve. Check 511mn.org for specific route information.

Motorists should plan accordingly. No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments are not effective, and conditions can become life-threatening for stranded travelers. Drivers should plan accordingly with an emergency supply kit and clothing for extreme cold.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

