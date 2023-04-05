 No travel advisories lifted in northwest Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on multiple highways in northwest Minnesota. Although conditions have improved, motorists should continue to use caution and drive to the conditions.

MnDOT snowplow operations continue to be busy while tending to the clean up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows.

By doing so, motorists have a safe distance that allows a snowplow to do its work. If able, please move over a lane as you approach the plows. If no lane is available, slow down.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

