No travel advisories lifted in northwest Minnesota
MnDOT urges Motorists to continue to use caution.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on multiple highways in northwest Minnesota. Although conditions have improved, motorists should continue to use caution and drive to the conditions.
MnDOT snowplow operations continue to be busy while tending to the clean up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows.
By doing so, motorists have a safe distance that allows a snowplow to do its work. If able, please move over a lane as you approach the plows. If no lane is available, slow down.
MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:
- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.
