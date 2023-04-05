50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

 No travel advisories lifted in northwest Minnesota

MnDOT urges Motorists to continue to use caution.

road_closure.png
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:55 PM

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on multiple highways in northwest Minnesota. Although conditions have improved, motorists should continue to use caution and drive to the conditions.

MnDOT snowplow operations continue to be busy while tending to the clean up along the shoulders, bridges, guardrails and highway crossovers. Motorists are urged to slow down and keep a 10-car length distance behind snowplows.

By doing so, motorists have a safe distance that allows a snowplow to do its work. If able, please move over a lane as you approach the plows. If no lane is available, slow down.

MnDOT snowplow operators will do their part to make highways safe and motorists should remember to:

  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Playful Fawn
Local
All this snow is bad news for young deer
April 05, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
4031382+17JR0czP1XO5Y9PjLsRzxQ8hbjwf8lcwr.jpg
Local
Winona LaDuke apologizes, steps down from national leadership at Honor the Earth
April 05, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Activities held during Week of the Young Child are designed for parents and their preschool-aged children to enjoy together; all of this year's activities are being offered free of charge. (Submitted photo)
Local
Week of the Young Child, interrupted: Events scheduled in Detroit Lakes this week are canceled or postponed
April 05, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Marcie Rendon.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, April 4-16
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man gets 67 months for shipping meth through the mail
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Counselor.jpg
Local
After 27 years, Laker Paula Jones-Johnson set to retire
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Devlyn Brooks.png
Columns
Publisher's column: In a 30-year career, a mistake or two is bound to happen
April 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks