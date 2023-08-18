No using in public — Becker County approves cannabis ordinance

DETROIT LAKES — It’s a good thing the new Becker County cannabis ordinance is heavy on definitions, because it’s like reefer madness out there when it comes to figuring out which products are made from cannabis, which are derived from hemp, which are high-potency, and which are low.

The beauty of the new ordinance, approved by the Becker County Board on Tuesday, is that it doesn’t matter — all of it can only be consumed at home, in the yard or on secluded private property — and not even there if the property owner prohibits it.

And, needless to say, none of it can be smoked or vaped anyplace where kids could inhale it.

The new Becker County ordinance is a slightly tweaked version of a model cannabis ordinance put out by the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association, according to Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald.

At heart, it’s pretty much the same as the ordinance approved earlier by Detroit Lakes, but it’s longer because it provides detailed definitions.

Nobody commented on the ordinance either in person or online at a public hearing held by the County Board Tuesday prior to its approval.

Violating the ordinance is a petty misdemeanor, which carries a fine up to $300 — which would be double the $150 administrative fee the Detroit Lakes ordinance imposes for violations. But a district judge will determine the actual fine, McDonald said. The County Attorney’s Office will handle prosecutions.

For now, the ordinance limits the use of recreational cannabis to home use. But in the future, licenses will be an option for establishments or events to allow cannabis use on the premises, kind of like liquor licenses and permits are available now.

Those cannabis licenses will have to wait until the new Office of Cannabis Management is set up and regulations are established. That process is still underway — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz only signed the law legalizing recreational marijuana on May 30 — and it is expected to take until 2025 to finalize the rules needed to guide the new cannabis industry in Minnesota.

White Earth and other tribal nations in Minnesota were given a head start by the state, and White Earth and Red Lake are already selling both recreational and medical cannabis within reservation borders.

The definitions in the county ordinance are useful.

You won’t see anything in there about where you can and cannot smoke, but you will find the definition of “adult-use cannabis flower” — which means buds that have been approved for sale by the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management or are substantially similar to them. It does not include medical cannabis flower, hemp plant parts or hemp-derived consumer products.

Even Master Gardeners in Becker County may not know that the cannabis flower is the consumable, trichome-covered part of the female marijuana plant. Cannabis flower and bud are the same thing.

A look at the definitions in the ordinance shows the wide array of products that cannot be used anywhere but in private homes and yards:



“Adult-use cannabis products” are those approved by the state Office of Cannabis Management. They include gummies and other edibles, but not medical marijuana or lower-potency hemp edibles.

“Cannabis flower” means the harvested flower, bud, leaves and stems of a marijuana plant, including recreational and medical flowers.

“Cannabis product” means concentrate, a product infused with cannabinoids extracted or derived from marijuana plants, or any product that contains cannabis concentrate.

“Hemp-derived consumer products” are used for human or animal consumption, don’t contain cannabis flowers or concentrate and feature hemp plant parts or concentrate.

“Lower potency hemp edibles” are intended to be consumed by humans, and contain hemp concentrate or an artificially-derived cannabidiol, in combination with food ingredients. They are not a drug, and provide servings no greater than 5 milligrams of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol or 25 milligrams of cannabinol. They must not contain more than a half-milligram of all other cannabinoids per serving, and cannot contain any artificially-derived cannabinoids, other than delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (which, as everyone knows, is tetrahydrocannabinol-olicious). These products can’t contain a cannabinoid derived from cannabis plants or flowers, and should be the type of product approved for sale by the state cannabis office, including non-alcoholic beverages, candy and baked goods.

The county ordinance does not appear to regulate hemp-derived creams, gels and similar topical products, hemp fiber products, and hemp grain, so don't worry about using those.

Walz expects to choose a director for the Office of Cannabis Management in early September, according to a story by reporter Ben Adlin on the Marijuana Moment news website.

Updated information was provided by Minnesota officials at an informational meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

After a director is hired, the state will appoint 51 members to its new Cannabis Advisory Council, bringing in stakeholders from public health, the cannabis industry, the medical marijuana community and others, Adlin reported, adding that openings on the council are still available and the appointees are expected to be announced sometime this fall.

