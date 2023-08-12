Ogema man faces felony charges after providing 'cocaine' that knocks out multiple people

DETROIT LAKES — Markus Anthony Spitzmiller, 35, of rural Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree and third-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on June 30, Becker County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence in Becker County due to a report of multiple people unresponsive due to a possible drug overdose.

Narcan and safety measures were used, which led to all the parties becoming responsive. An identified man who had been unresponsive said that Spitzmiller had come to the residence and supplied everyone with "shrooms" and then what they believed to be cocaine.

Another man said the cocaine looked different and smelled different than it should have. After ingesting the mushrooms, Spitzmiller provided the "cocaine," which they snorted.

A deputy found a round rock-shaped white item in Spitzmiller's pocket. The rock weighed approximately 17 grams with packaging, and it field-tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Spitzmiller was arrested and taken to jail.

On July 3, he posted $300 cash bail and was released under standard conditions. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 21 before District Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

Menahga man must complete domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program

Ryan David Vry, 44, of rural Menahga has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony violation of a restraining order.

The criminal complaint was not available online, but the date of the offense is listed as Dec. 20, 2022. Vry has three prior convictions for violating an order for protection, two within the past 10 years, involving the same woman.

On July 5, Becker County District Court Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Vry to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 85 days in jail, with credit for 85 days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Vry must complete the domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program, complete a comprehensive assessment and file proof within 60 days, and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.

He was ordered not to drink or use drugs, and is not allowed to have firearms, ammunition or explosives.

He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

