Ogema man faces murder charge for Pine Point shooting

Bond set at $2 million for Michael Dwayne Croud, who appeared in Becker County District Court after turning himself in to Los Angeles police

Michael Dwayne Croud
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 4:38 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Michael Dwayne Croud, 41, of Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court records, on June 25 at approximately 6:36 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired in Pine Point Township in Becker County.

lt was reported that one person was shot while sitting in a vehicle. The first deputy on the scene found David Wayne Hanks Jr., 35, of Park Rapids face down and unconscious on the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Numerous gunshot wounds were visible on his body.

Law enforcement interviewed numerous witnesses, including a woman who told an investigator that Hanks came to her house late that afternoon and that they were visiting. She said that at one point she was seated next to him in the backseat of a 2016 GMC Acadia, when Croud approached the vehicle and shot Hanks.

She noted that she personally knows Croud, and that he shot Hanks multiple times, saying that he "kept shooting." She said that Croud opened the passenger door, reached over the front passenger seat, and shot Hanks numerous times.

The woman specifically recalled Hanks saying "Oh, it's Mike, get out of here, get out of here," immediately before the shooting.

Croud "took off" and drove away from the scene in a Pontiac G6 after the shooting, the woman added.

Later that evening, a man confirmed to an investigator that Croud was the person who shot Hanks numerous times. The man had driven Hanks to the place where he was later shot, and watched him climb into the Acadia. A short time later, the Pontiac G6 pulled up somewhere behind the man’s vehicle. Croud got out of the G6 with a gun and walked towards the man’s vehicle and the Acadia. The man said Croud pointed a gun at him and asked, "Where is he?"

The man said he put up his hands and Croud went over to the Acadia and fired four to five times into the Acadia's opened front passenger window.

The man said he put his car in reverse, backed into the G6, and drove away, adding that Croud shot at him.

Officers searched the man’s vehicle and saw a hole in one of the car doors that appeared to have been made by a bullet. Officers also found a bullet inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement eventually found the Pontiac G6 and it had some damage to the front end area. Officers eventually found a black handgun in very shallow water on the edge of the shore of a lake off Highway 38.

Hanks’ body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Center for an autopsy. The cause of death was blood loss due to multiple gunshot wounds, and manner of death was homicide.

Croud was the subject of a manhunt after the shooting, and was arrested in late July in California after he turned himself in to the Los Angeles Police Department, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. He was then extradited to Minnesota.

He has eight prior felony convictions, including three assault charges and a burglary charge that are considered crimes of violence and make it illegal for him to have a gun under state law.

On Aug. 8, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony set bail or bond at $2 million without conditions, or $2 million bond or $1 million cash bail with conditions of release.

His next court appearance is set for Aug. 21 before District Judge Steven Z. Lange.

