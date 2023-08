Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

DETROIT LAKES — Lake Avenue from Forest Street to West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes will be closed July 31 to Aug. 5 for a sewer line repair, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

