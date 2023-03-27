99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

One last jam: Detroit Mountain holds end-of-year snow jam

On March 31 and April 1, snowmobiles will be competing in the Hillfest Snowmobile Challenge at Detroit Mountain while the annual end-of-season pond skim is slated for April 8.

CenterPiece.JPG
A snowboarder flies over a freestyle jump in the terrain park at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. The Mountain hosted a 1980s-themed end-of-year party that featured one last snow jam from area riders, live music and a hot tub giveaway.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Today at 1:45 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Snowboarders flew through the air and grinded the rails at the Detroit Mountain terrain park during their last snow jam of the season on March 25.

0C7A4009 (2).JPG
Nolyn Mears, 12, of Detroit Lakes, comes off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4039 (2).JPG
Nickolas Olson, 11, of Detroit Lakes, balances on a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The end-of-year, 1980s-themed party was the first in a series of last events at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes before they close their snow runs for the season. They also raffled off a full-size hot tub during the event.

"It's 35 degrees, it's sunny, it's beautiful, there's a ton of people here," said Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain. "A lot of the local kids are out there doing tricks and they've been skiing and snowboarding all winter, just fine-tuning their skills, and there are some pretty talented (snowboarders)."

The Mountain will host the first HillFest Snowmobile Challenge on March 31 and April 1, which will feature snowmobiles racing up the hills and flying off a series of freestyle jumps.

Additionally, the annual pond skim is scheduled to be held on April 8 to commemorate the last official day of skiing for the season. Anyone who wants to participate or watch the pond skim should check the Detroit Mountain Facebook page for any potential scheduling changes as the date approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knutson said this winter season has been amazing for the Mountain.

0C7A3899 (2).JPG
Jayden Jasken, 14, of Detroit Lakes, flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4032 (2).JPG
A snowboarder braces for impact in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I came on in October and didn't really know much about the resort and the industry itself, and I'd still say I don't know a ton, but I was fortunate to come on in a great year," he said. "Not super cold, lots of snow, and we have a great team out here."

During the snow jam, small groups of snowboarders had the terrain park all to themselves as they made their way on and off the apparatuses in the park to onlookers and music below. Donovan Jahnke of Frazee said that, even though it may not look like it takes a lot of energy to snowboard, it is great exercise.

"There's a lot of lower body and a lot of core strength that's involved with snowboarding," he said. "I do carving more than I do park stuff, and when you are throwing them big S's down, you are really digging into the hill and using a lot of muscles to keep your body balanced."

Jahnke also said he's a bit older than a lot of the kids on the mountain and thinks he can hold his own next to the younger riders with one exception.

"I don't bounce like they do," he said.

0C7A4026 (2).JPG
Donovan Jahnke, of Frazee, prepares to land after coming off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4052 (2).JPG
Nolyn Mears, 12, of Detroit Lakes, flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4106 (2).JPG
Nickolas Olson, 11, of Detroit Lakes, balances on a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4074 (2).JPG
Jayden Jasken, 14, of Detroit Lakes, flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3994 (2).JPG
Donovan Jahnke, of Frazee, balances on a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A4116 (2).JPG
Snowboarders watch the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3935 (2).JPG
Donovan Jahnke, of Frazee, carves through the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3910 (2).JPG
Nickolas Olson, 11, of Detroit Lakes, comes off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3983 (2).JPG
Donovan Jahnke, of Frazee, comes off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3793 (2).JPG
A snowboarder flies over a jump at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3849 (2).JPG
A snowboarder flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3966 (2).JPG
Nolyn Mears, 12, of Detroit Lakes, flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3787 (2).JPG
A Back to the 80s banner hangs in the lodge at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023 to celebrate their end-of-year bash.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A3783 (2).JPG
A hot tub sits outside the main lodge at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. One raffle winner will take the hot tub home as part of Detroit Mountain's end-of-year party.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What To Read Next
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena
March 27, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Waubun man shoots himself in hand while cleaning firearm; dog attacks Ponsford boy
March 27, 2023 02:09 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Copper Street Brass.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Friday concert by Copper Street Brass at Detroit Lakes' Holmes Theatre to feature 'music of the '70s'
March 27, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Heart-O-Lakes Harmony.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Heart O'Lakes Harmony's spring production will have a theatrical flair
March 27, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
0C7A3594 (2).JPG
Local
New neighborhood commercial zoning advances to DL city council; gas stations removed from draft ordinance
March 27, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
NWS Sun.png
Weather
The sun’s disruptive power on the agriculture food network — and so much more
March 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
feedlot crowd.jpg
Local
Worried farmers at Becker County Board meeting end up invited to help write feedlot ordinance
March 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe