One last jam: Detroit Mountain holds end-of-year snow jam

DETROIT LAKES — Snowboarders flew through the air and grinded the rails at the Detroit Mountain terrain park during their last snow jam of the season on March 25.

Nolyn Mears, 12, of Detroit Lakes, comes off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The end-of-year, 1980s-themed party was the first in a series of last events at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes before they close their snow runs for the season. They also raffled off a full-size hot tub during the event.

"It's 35 degrees, it's sunny, it's beautiful, there's a ton of people here," said Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain. "A lot of the local kids are out there doing tricks and they've been skiing and snowboarding all winter, just fine-tuning their skills, and there are some pretty talented (snowboarders)."

The Mountain will host the first HillFest Snowmobile Challenge on March 31 and April 1, which will feature snowmobiles racing up the hills and flying off a series of freestyle jumps.

Additionally, the annual pond skim is scheduled to be held on April 8 to commemorate the last official day of skiing for the season. Anyone who wants to participate or watch the pond skim should check the Detroit Mountain Facebook page for any potential scheduling changes as the date approaches.

Knutson said this winter season has been amazing for the Mountain.

Jayden Jasken, 14, of Detroit Lakes, flies over a jump in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I came on in October and didn't really know much about the resort and the industry itself, and I'd still say I don't know a ton, but I was fortunate to come on in a great year," he said. "Not super cold, lots of snow, and we have a great team out here."

During the snow jam, small groups of snowboarders had the terrain park all to themselves as they made their way on and off the apparatuses in the park to onlookers and music below. Donovan Jahnke of Frazee said that, even though it may not look like it takes a lot of energy to snowboard, it is great exercise.

"There's a lot of lower body and a lot of core strength that's involved with snowboarding," he said. "I do carving more than I do park stuff, and when you are throwing them big S's down, you are really digging into the hill and using a lot of muscles to keep your body balanced."

Jahnke also said he's a bit older than a lot of the kids on the mountain and thinks he can hold his own next to the younger riders with one exception.

"I don't bounce like they do," he said.

Donovan Jahnke, of Frazee, prepares to land after coming off a rail in the terrain park during the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Snowboarders watch the last Snow Jam of the season at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A Back to the 80s banner hangs in the lodge at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on March 25, 2023 to celebrate their end-of-year bash. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune