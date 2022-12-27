Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
One man hurt in two-car crash on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County

News Staff
By News Staff
December 27, 2022 05:49 PM
PERHAM — One man was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday on Highway 10 near Perham.

Lee Charles Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was taken to the Perham hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

A passenger in his car, Charlotte Ann Meyer, 49, of Paynesville, suffered no apparent injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Mark Eugene Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Holzer was northbound on Otter Tail County Road 53 in a 2011 Ford Escape. Schleper was westbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Chevy Impala, and the vehicles collided.

Airbags did not deploy in either car, but all three people involved were wearing seatbelts.

The crash was reported on dry pavement at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 72 on Highway 10 in Pine Lake Township near Perham. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Perham Area EMS assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

