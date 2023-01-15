Open enrollment for MNsure ends at 11:59 p.m. today, Jan. 15

Find comprehensive health insurance that fits your budget through the MNsure website. New this year: Is your employer insurance affordable? A rule change means more families will save through MNsure.

Don’t wait to get covered. Open enrollment for 2023 private health insurance ends today. Enroll on MNsure.org by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

If you miss this deadline, you may have to wait a whole year to sign up. After open enrollment ends, only people who experience certain life changes will be able to enroll in a private plan through MNsure.

If you need help, the MNsure Contact Center is open until 9 p.m. tonight. Please note that because of today's deadline, the wait times may be longer.

If you qualify for MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance, or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe, this deadline does not apply.

