News | Local
News reporting
Open enrollment for MNsure ends at 11:59 p.m. today, Jan. 15

New this year: Is your employer insurance affordable? A rule change means more families will save through MNsure.

MN Brief.jpg
By News Staff
January 15, 2023 01:17 PM
Find comprehensive health insurance that fits your budget through the MNsure website. New this year: Is your employer insurance affordable? A rule change means more families will save through MNsure.

Don’t wait to get covered. Open enrollment for 2023 private health insurance ends today. Enroll on MNsure.org by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

If you miss this deadline, you may have to wait a whole year to sign up. After open enrollment ends, only people who experience certain life changes will be able to enroll in a private plan through MNsure.

If you need help, the MNsure Contact Center is open until 9 p.m. tonight. Please note that because of today's deadline, the wait times may be longer.

If you qualify for MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance, or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe, this deadline does not apply.

