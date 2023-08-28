Open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Becker County solid waste campus
The county will show off its building expansion and its new mattress deconstruction and recycling program.
DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Environmental Services Department is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at its Material Recovery Facility in the solid waste campus at 24413 County Road 144, Detroit Lakes.
The county will show off its building expansion and its new mattress deconstruction and recycling program.
ADVERTISEMENT