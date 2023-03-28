99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Otto Bremer $75K grant helps Food Pantry meet its goal for new building

Foltz Buildings is the main contractor for the project, which is a collaborative effort among local businesses. Construction will start this spring, with a grand opening anticipated in October.

food pantry 1.JPG
The Becker County Food Pantry.
Nathan Bowe / Detroit Lakes Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:20 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Good news for the Becker County Food Pantry – it will receive a $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to help pay for the Food Pantry’s new facility, which is scheduled to begin construction this spring.

This $75,000 grant, along with $250,000 from Detroit Lakes and $250,000 from Becker County – as well as private donations – means there’s enough money to build the new Food Pantry building, according to a news release from Brad Carlson, executive director of the food pantry.

He urged people to continue supporting the food pantry year-round, and especially now through April 9 with the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign underway.

“This Otto Bremer Trust grant award is really important for us and makes the road ahead for this project much easier to navigate,” said Dale Storey, the food pantry board president.

Foltz Buildings, LLC is serving as the contractor for the project, which is a collaborative effort among local businesses. Construction is scheduled to continue through the summer, with a grand opening anticipated in October of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Food Pantry celebrates the 40th anniversary of its official non-profit designation this year on April 8, and Carlson said that “board members, volunteers, and clients of the Becker County Food Pantry are deeply appreciative of this gift from the Otto Bremer Trust. Together these generous donors make it possible for the Food Pantry to plan for exceptional service delivery, and expanding to meet the needs of Becker County residents for the next 40 years.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
roads throughout BC
Local
Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones
March 28, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
It's been a great month for snowmobiling, but grant-in-aid trails close March 31
March 28, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4210 (2).JPG
Local
Hundreds attend 2023 Home and Sport Show in Detroit Lakes
March 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Johnson.jpg
Local
After 20 years as a Laker, Kristin Johnson is set to retire
March 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
maple thorsons
Local
No foolin' — Vergas to celebrate Maple Syrup Fest this Saturday
March 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena
March 27, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Heart-O-Lakes Harmony.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Heart O'Lakes Harmony's spring production will have a theatrical flair
March 27, 2023 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes