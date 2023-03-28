Otto Bremer $75K grant helps Food Pantry meet its goal for new building

DETROIT LAKES — Good news for the Becker County Food Pantry – it will receive a $75,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to help pay for the Food Pantry’s new facility, which is scheduled to begin construction this spring.

This $75,000 grant, along with $250,000 from Detroit Lakes and $250,000 from Becker County – as well as private donations – means there’s enough money to build the new Food Pantry building, according to a news release from Brad Carlson, executive director of the food pantry.

He urged people to continue supporting the food pantry year-round, and especially now through April 9 with the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign underway.

“This Otto Bremer Trust grant award is really important for us and makes the road ahead for this project much easier to navigate,” said Dale Storey, the food pantry board president.

Foltz Buildings, LLC is serving as the contractor for the project, which is a collaborative effort among local businesses. Construction is scheduled to continue through the summer, with a grand opening anticipated in October of this year.

The Food Pantry celebrates the 40th anniversary of its official non-profit designation this year on April 8, and Carlson said that “board members, volunteers, and clients of the Becker County Food Pantry are deeply appreciative of this gift from the Otto Bremer Trust. Together these generous donors make it possible for the Food Pantry to plan for exceptional service delivery, and expanding to meet the needs of Becker County residents for the next 40 years.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul.