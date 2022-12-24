Outgoing commissioners Knutson, Grimsley receive honors during final county board meeting of 2022

DETROIT LAKES — As fellow Becker County Commissioner John Okeson read the inscription on the commemorative plaque, Larry Knutson cracked a smile.

Larry Knutson, right, an outgoing Becker County commissioner, smiles next to his granddaughter Lainey Jacobson while a photograph is taken following Knutson's last meeting as a member of the Becker County Board on Dec. 20, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"In recognition of your service and dedication to Becker County, the citizens of Becker County appreciate your 18 years of service," read Okeson.

"Some of them," Knutson replied with a chuckle.

The moment finalized Knutson's career as a county board member, which began in 2005. Knutson decided not to run for reelection this past November.

"I'm ready to be done with this job and ready to pass it on to someone else, and someone else has been elected," said Knutson, after the ceremony. "I feel relief."

When asked about his favorite moments over the past 18 years, he said: "I would start with, probably, that addition to the courthouse. That was a big thing. Our recycling program has grown from a 1,000-ton to 3,000-ton. We have a new jail outside of town ... and we have a new highway department being built, so, there's a lot of things going on in the county and we did it all very conservatively. We have a AA+ rating financially, so we're good."

When asked how he expects to spend his new free time, away from all the meetings and reading, he said, "That is something that I have not dealt with yet in my mind because I'm a type-A person, I have to have things to do, and yeah, I'll figure out something."

Erica Jepson will take over and be sworn into the District 1 seat in January.

Ben Grimsley, right, an outgoing Becker County commissioner, smiles while John Okeson reads a commemorative plaque for Grimsley's years of service to Becker County during the board's last meeting of the year on Dec. 20, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ben Grimsley, outgoing commissioner for District 2, was also honored by Okeson for his 10-year career as a board member.

"I feel like it's the end of an era of work that I've done for quite a long time," said Grimsley, following the ceremony.

He added he learned how to be more "open" to situations and that it was okay to take a little more time with something if it means a better result.

"I think you 'respond,' rather than 'react,'" he said. "You realize that not everything is in your control ... (the job) makes you grow and learn and, hopefully, you do a better job for the people you are serving."

Grimsley also said, his favorite accomplishments from his time on the county board were:



Building a new county jail.

Building the new highway department facility.

Updated the waste transfer building and incorporated more recycling.

Once-in-a-lifetime improvements on some county roads and bridges.

"And we've done all that while our tax extension rate has gone down every year over the last ten years," he said. "So, by paying attention, and being thoughtful, and working within our means, I think we've saved people money and we've not fallen behind ... and I'm very proud to have been a part of that."

Grimsley was defeated by challenger David Meyer, 59.4% (1,577 votes) to 40.4% (1,072 votes), during the November general election, and Meyer will be sworn into the District 2 county seat on Jan. 3, 2023.

The one piece of advice Grimsley has for incoming commissioner Meyer is to get a new chair.

"My successor should not have to sit in that same chair because I don't want to have a workers' comp claim," said Grimsley. "It's bad. I've mentioned that."

His honest advice to his successor, he said, is to look toward the commissioners with experience and take time to research items. Adding, the county staff are always available for questions, but questions are better to be asked outside of a public meeting.

What's next for Ben Grimsley? He said, "I've got a lake place I like to spend time on, I've got three growing children that are all getting into their school years, and I've got a business that keeps me plenty busy."