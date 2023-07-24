Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Parade of the Northwest draws over 120 entries

The two-hour event, and subsequent water ski show on the City Beach, capped a successful 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes

Veterans Color Guard.JPG
Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard got the Parade of the Northwest off to a patriotic start on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The parade capped off a successful 10-day run for the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:50 PM

DETROIT LAKES — In true Northwest Water Carnival tradition, Sunday's Parade of the Northwest included plenty of water.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Several dozen entries in the two-hour event included riders — and walkers — sporting water guns. Sunday's warm, humid weather caused many parade-goers to welcome the dousing.

Parade water dousing.JPG
The warm, humid weather in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 23, 2023 caused many attendees at the Parade of the Northwest to welcome being doused with water. The parade, which drew over 120 entries and lasted just over two hours, capped the festivities for the 87th Northwest Water Carnival.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Some of the more mischievous ones even poured buckets of water on unsuspecting parade watchers.

The parade — and ensuing Bald Eagle Water Ski Show at the City Beach — capped a successful 87th Northwest Water Carnival for the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, who sponsor the annual 10-day festival.

LaFrance fire truck.JPG
The Detroit Lakes Fire Department's 1927 LaFrance fire truck started off a long procession of vehicles from area fire and rescue departments including Audubon, Lake Park, Frazee and Wolf Lake at the Parade of the Northwest on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard marched at the front of the parade, followed immediately by members of the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard, who are part of Fargo's El Zagal Shrine. The Shriners' drum corps kept time for the marchers as they made their way south on Washington Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Brenk.JPG
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk waves to the crowd during the Parade of the Northwest, which capped off the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Other performers during the event included the Detroit Lakes High School Band and Ulen Centennial Band, as well as bagpipers, drummers, dancers, clowns, and the ever-popular Birak Shrine Club Kar Kor.

In all, there were more than 120 entries in this year's parade, which lasted over two hours. Check out all of the Tribune's water carnival coverage from the past week at dl-online.com.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
DWI in Detroit Lakes leads Kentucky man to Veterans Court
3h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Job Fair.jpg
Opinion
More Minnesotans have joined the workforce
1d ago
 · 
By  Detroit Lakes Tribune Editorial Board
kid thowing beanbag (edited).jpg
Local
Kids and classic cars rule Water Carnival on Saturday afternoon
2d ago
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Jewett Lake Rd - Google Maps_Page_1 (edited).jpg
Minnesota
Fatal motorcycle accident in Otter Tail County
4h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Chaz Echhoff.JPG
Prep
Legion baseball: Detroit Lakes Post 15 ends a successful summer campaign against Alexandria
18h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
FairShotC.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Fun filled days await at Becker County Fair
2d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Audubon sign.jpg
Local
Audubon to jet the sewers and treat ponds to mitigate oil found in sewer system
2d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter