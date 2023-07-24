Parade of the Northwest draws over 120 entries

DETROIT LAKES — In true Northwest Water Carnival tradition, Sunday's Parade of the Northwest included plenty of water.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





Several dozen entries in the two-hour event included riders — and walkers — sporting water guns. Sunday's warm, humid weather caused many parade-goers to welcome the dousing.

The warm, humid weather in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 23, 2023 caused many attendees at the Parade of the Northwest to welcome being doused with water. The parade, which drew over 120 entries and lasted just over two hours, capped the festivities for the 87th Northwest Water Carnival. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Some of the more mischievous ones even poured buckets of water on unsuspecting parade watchers.

The parade — and ensuing Bald Eagle Water Ski Show at the City Beach — capped a successful 87th Northwest Water Carnival for the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, who sponsor the annual 10-day festival.

The Detroit Lakes Fire Department's 1927 LaFrance fire truck started off a long procession of vehicles from area fire and rescue departments including Audubon, Lake Park, Frazee and Wolf Lake at the Parade of the Northwest on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard marched at the front of the parade, followed immediately by members of the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard, who are part of Fargo's El Zagal Shrine. The Shriners' drum corps kept time for the marchers as they made their way south on Washington Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk waves to the crowd during the Parade of the Northwest, which capped off the 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Other performers during the event included the Detroit Lakes High School Band and Ulen Centennial Band, as well as bagpipers, drummers, dancers, clowns, and the ever-popular Birak Shrine Club Kar Kor.

In all, there were more than 120 entries in this year's parade, which lasted over two hours. Check out all of the Tribune's water carnival coverage from the past week at dl-online.com.