Parade of the Northwest draws over 120 entries
The two-hour event, and subsequent water ski show on the City Beach, capped a successful 87th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES — In true Northwest Water Carnival tradition, Sunday's Parade of the Northwest included plenty of water.
Several dozen entries in the two-hour event included riders — and walkers — sporting water guns. Sunday's warm, humid weather caused many parade-goers to welcome the dousing.
Some of the more mischievous ones even poured buckets of water on unsuspecting parade watchers.
The parade — and ensuing Bald Eagle Water Ski Show at the City Beach — capped a successful 87th Northwest Water Carnival for the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, who sponsor the annual 10-day festival.
Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard marched at the front of the parade, followed immediately by members of the Detroit Lakes Shrine Color Guard, who are part of Fargo's El Zagal Shrine. The Shriners' drum corps kept time for the marchers as they made their way south on Washington Avenue.
Other performers during the event included the Detroit Lakes High School Band and Ulen Centennial Band, as well as bagpipers, drummers, dancers, clowns, and the ever-popular Birak Shrine Club Kar Kor.
In all, there were more than 120 entries in this year's parade, which lasted over two hours. Check out all of the Tribune's water carnival coverage from the past week at dl-online.com.
