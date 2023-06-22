Part of Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes will be closed June 26 to fix water main leak
The closure will start at 7 a.m. and will go until Thursday, June 29 at 7 a.m., according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.
DETROIT LAKES — Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes, from the frontage road by Highway 10 to Pembina Trail, will be closed starting Monday, June 26 to repair a water main leak.
