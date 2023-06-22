Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Part of Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes will be closed June 26 to fix water main leak

The closure will start at 7 a.m. and will go until Thursday, June 29 at 7 a.m., according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

map corbett road (edited).png
The red line shows the section of Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes that will be closed on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Contributed/Detroit Lakes Public Works
News Staff
Today at 9:28 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Corbett Road in Detroit Lakes, from the frontage road by Highway 10 to Pembina Trail, will be closed starting Monday, June 26 to repair a water main leak.

