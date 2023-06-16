Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Part of Roosevelt Avenue in Detroit Lakes will be closed for several days starting Tuesday

The closure will be from Central Street to Eighth Street East to repair a water main leak.

roosevelt ave map (edited).png
The red line indicates where Roosevelt Avenue will be closed for water line repairs. The green line shows the detour route.
contributed/City of Detroit Lakes
News Staff
Today at 11:24 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Part of Roosevelt Avenue in Detroit Lakes will be closed for several days to repair a water main leak on Tuesday, June 20, starting at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 23 at 7 a.m.

The closure will be from Central Street to Eighth Street East, according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department.

There will be a detour from Central Street East to 11th Avenue, down to Eighth Street S.E. and back to Roosevelt Avenue.

