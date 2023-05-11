Path from Heartland Trail to Detroit Mountain discussed

DETROIT LAKES — The City Council approved moving forward with a $12,000 engineering study to determine if a path from Heartland Trail to Detroit Mountain Recreational Area is feasible.

The council was informed that PartnerSHIP 4 Health provided the city with a $10,000 grant to help pay for the study.

The council was told the city would pay the remaining amount of $2,000.

The study will be done by Apex Engineering Group and will determine if the spur is feasible. The connection point with the Heartland Trail would be the northeast corner of Highway 10 and County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 54.

Two routes will be evaluated, one along CSAH 54 and Tower Road, and the other would use CSAH 54 and then cross private property.

The study is to include corridor analysis, cost estimates and information the council should consider when picking a plan, if the project were to move forward.

With the council’s approval, the study is anticipated to be available for council review in the fall.

Recently the city Park Board discussed creating a trailhead near the Heartland Trail U.S. Highway 10 underpass tunnel. Discussion included offering a shelter or two, a kiosk with a city map, bicycle fixing station, water fill station, garbage bin and port-a-potty bathrooms. There is also a plan to install electric vehicle power stations, as well as plug-in outlets for electric bicycles.

