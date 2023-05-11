99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Path from Heartland Trail to Detroit Mountain discussed

Detroit Lakes received a $10,000 grant to help pay for a $12,000 engineering study, the city will cover the remaining $2,000.

Heartland Trail
The Heartland Trail may have a spur trail to the Detroit Mountain Recreational Area.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 3:25 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The City Council approved moving forward with a $12,000 engineering study to determine if a path from Heartland Trail to Detroit Mountain Recreational Area is feasible.

The council was informed that PartnerSHIP 4 Health provided the city with a $10,000 grant to help pay for the study.

The council was told the city would pay the remaining amount of $2,000.

The study will be done by Apex Engineering Group and will determine if the spur is feasible. The connection point with the Heartland Trail would be the northeast corner of Highway 10 and County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 54.

Two routes will be evaluated, one along CSAH 54 and Tower Road, and the other would use CSAH 54 and then cross private property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study is to include corridor analysis, cost estimates and information the council should consider when picking a plan, if the project were to move forward.

With the council’s approval, the study is anticipated to be available for council review in the fall.

Recently the city Park Board discussed creating a trailhead near the Heartland Trail U.S. Highway 10 underpass tunnel. Discussion included offering a shelter or two, a kiosk with a city map, bicycle fixing station, water fill station, garbage bin and port-a-potty bathrooms. There is also a plan to install electric vehicle power stations, as well as plug-in outlets for electric bicycles.

Click here to read about a planned Heartland Trail trailhead in Detroit Lakes.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Day of Caring 1.jpg
Local
Day of Caring: Detroit Lakes, Frazee high school students serve their community for a day
May 11, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
potholes.jpg
Local
Pothole season may be nearing an end
May 11, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
ballpark.jpg
Local
Bucks Mill to serve beer at Ligers games
May 11, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Council.jpg
News
Crowd cheers as gas stations are removed from neighborhood commercial zones
May 11, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Scott and Sarge.JPG
Local
Former Frazee firefighter to speak at May 17 mental health event in Detroit Lakes
May 11, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Dog bites child and police officer, dog gets taken to Fargo
May 11, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
DL Section 8AA True Team Meet.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Lakers sail to True Team State berths; boys and girls secure first place
May 11, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli