Patriot Assistance Dog moves into new facility in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES —The Patriot Assistance Dogs (PAD) program has found a new place to call home, while fundraising efforts are ongoing.

“I never imagined it would come together as fast as it did,” PAD founder Linda Wiedewitsch said, noting the facility is located in the former Drake Counseling Services building at 28579 U.S. Highway 10.

The process of moving into their new facility has begun. The PAD group hopes to offer their first training class with veterans at the new facility in late July. A public open house is also being planned. Wiedewitsch said the new facility was purchased on a contract for deed basis, so fundraising is needed.

One way to show support would be to break out the golf clubs. The PAD program is hosting its 11th annual golf tournament on Monday, July 17 at Lakeview Golf Course, 24591 County Road 22, Detroit Lakes. There will be a shotgun start at 3 p.m., but the putting green and driving range open at 1 p.m. Wiedewitsch explained solo golfers and teams with plenty of people are all welcome to join the fun.

“Sign up before, or the day of,” she said, adding registration can be done by calling PAD at 218-841-4114 or at the golf course on the day of the event. The fee is $100 and there will be prizes for those that place first through third. There will be additional games of chance to win prizes as well, like chipping a marshmallow into a kitty pool, or the more traditional longest drive contest.

When the Patriot Assistance Dogs program is fully moved into the new facility, which was built in the 1980s, Wiedewitsch said there will be an open house for the public to see the new digs. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

New PAD facility sits on 7-acre parcel

Wiedewitsch said the new PAD location was found while chatting about the project with Jack Chivers, who is a realtor for RE/MAX.

“His eyes lit up,” Wiedewitsch recalled. “He said he had a property to show us.”

Wiedewitsch was shown a 7-acre parcel that was a former substance abuse treatment facility near the edge of town, with access on U.S. Highway 10. The facility came with a security system and quality furniture and furnishings in the living spaces and office areas. New beds are being purchased for the six sleeping rooms, all of which will have their own room key, Wiedewitsch explained. The PAD facility also offers two bathrooms in the sleeping quarters, both handicap accessible. There are additional bathrooms near the common living spaces, which include a living room, full kitchen and dining room, and large gathering areas where training classes may be provided.

The Patriot Assistance Dogs program has six veterans signed up for the late July program. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Outside, there are more gathering spaces, and a flat piece of land the PAD board hopes can offer veterans with RVs additional guest quarters while in the dog training process. Wiedewitsch added there is also land to build a separate kennel building to service 30 dogs. She said the kennel would also have offices for trainers, storage space, a dog grooming room and more.

After touring the facility, the board of PAD worked on a contract with the property owner. Wiedewitsch emphasized the opportunity to move forward was made possible because of donations that provided the necessary earnest money down that was required.

The fundraising is not done, however. Financial gifts to PAD can be made by going to www.patriotassistancedogs.com. Bricks that are to be installed in the patio area and walkways at the PAD property are also being sold. Engravings can be done on the bricks with a business name or to honor a person or pet, or to provide an inspirational phrase for veterans utilizing the facility.