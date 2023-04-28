99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, April 28

News Local

Pedersen recognized for service on the Detroit Lakes School Board

Lakeshirts Fieldhouse estimated to have brought more than 2,000 people to town

Detroit Lakes School Board Chair John Steffl presented Board Member Jennifer Pedersen with an ornamental apple for her service on the school board.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:03 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes School Board member Jennifer Pedersen was honored Monday for her service as a board member.

During the school board’s monthly meeting on April 24, Board Chair John Steffl said the district appreciated her service. He noted Pedersen served a four year term and agreed to serve an additional four months as an interim board member, filling the seat vacated when former board member Courtney Henderson moved out of the district.

The school district is holding a special election on Tuesday, May 9. Poll locations are:
• Community Alliance Church, 408 Elm St. W. Detroit Lakes.
• Trinity Lutheran Church, 1401 Madison Ave. Detroit Lakes.
• Early voting can be done at the school district office, 702 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes.

There are two candidates that have filed for the seat which has a term of 1 ½ years. The candidates are Ethan Walz and Nerissa Hendrickson.

Lakeshirts Fieldhouse leaves visitors saying ‘Wow’

The Detroit Lakes High School’s Lakeshirts Fieldhouse had the spotlight during the board meeting.

Activities Director Rob Nielsen estimated the state-of-the-art gymnasium has brought more than 2,000 people into the community for events, such as Section 8AA basketball games.

“None of these games involved our Detroit Lakes teams,” Nielsen said. “They were all teams that came in to play here because of our facility.”

Detroit Lakes High School Activities Director Rob Nielsen estimated events at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse brought more than 2,000 visitors to the community during the current school year.<br/>
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He added that hosting the event was made possible because of the people who assisted. The school board recognized Nielsen, Aaron Wittrock, James O'Sullivan, Bronson Vinge, Mark Tumberg, Tim Cole, Jeff Tessman, William Hansen and John Weber for their efforts. Nielsen said other staff members should also be acknowledged, as they ran the microphone system, scoreboard and more.

Girls basketball recognized for awards

The school board and those in attendance also gave a round of applause for members of the girls basketball team that recently received awards.

Mid-State All-Conference award winners included Elle Bettcher, Abigail Larson and Karlee Mace.

Jacee Hauser collected the Mid-State Honorable mentions for the All-Conference award.

Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Academic All State award winners were: Hauser, Larson, Rachel Kasowski and Megan Stalberger.

Hauser also received a Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



