Pedersen to fill interim school board seat

The board agreed to hold a special election on May 9, 2023, to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Henderson.

JenniferPedersen.jpg
Jennifer Pedersen will fill the interim school board seat until the district hosts a special election in May.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Those interested in joining the Detroit Lakes School Board will have a chance come May.

During the monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, the board agreed to hold an election to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Henderson on May 9, 2023.

CourtneyHApple.jpg
Former Detroit Lakes School Board Director Courtney Henderson smiles as she reads the inscription on a gift presented by her fellow board members. Also pictured is April Thomas, the board chair.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Henderson resigned from the board in October, as she moved out of the district. Because she resigned after the filing deadline for the November 2022 election, a special election is required. The board was given state-mandated dates to hold the special election. The dates spanned from February to November 2023.

The board settled on the May 2023 election to give potential candidates a few months to prepare, and those who recently ran an opportunity to rest.

Superintendent Mark Jensen explained there is no general election in November 2023. Therefore, the school district would be footing the bill, estimated to cost between $3,000 and $10,000.

During the interim, the board agreed to take applications from those interested in serving. Several people applied and current school board member Jennifer Pedersen was appointed to the position.

Pederson did not run for re-election, so her seat went to one of the recently elected school board newcomers — Mary Rotter or Mickey Okeson. (Incumbent April Thomas was also re-elected to one of the three open seats in the November 2022 election.)

Board members noted Pederson’s experience would make for a smooth interim board member transition. The board also encouraged those who applied for the vacant seat to run for election in May.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



