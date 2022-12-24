PHOTOS: Dazzling decorations in Detroit Lakes as delightful holiday displays color the winter landscape

DETROIT LAKES — T'was the week before Christmas, and all through Detroit Lakes, homes were bright and cheery, some with LED snowflakes.

The houses hung outlined colors along their edges with care, in hopes that at least one person would appreciate the illumined wares.

This house features a multi-colored roof outline, hanging holiday designs and a green outline of the first-level porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When out on the street, there arose such a ruckus, I'm sure someone must've thought, "that man is here to mug us."

He had a camera tripod and a lazy look, but he was also jolly and jovial, and multiple photos he took.

The rainbow of colors in the viewfinder, expressing sprint and glee, reflected the holiday spirit of non-misers and wholesome community.

And then seconds after he started, it was over and done, he got back in his car and rode to the next holiday sun.

This home features multi-colored outlines, a bright snowman and multiple tree wraps along the roadway. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the end, he traveled 25 miles through the lakeside city, to show the bustling community how their lights were inspiring.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in those decorations, he thought, so sharing them with the town can be more important than gifts bought.

And as we gather to celebrate the cheeriest of seasons, take a moment to look outside, and be grateful of the scenery.

This home features a myriad of illumined pop-ups, dangling icicle LEDs and a scenic side yard. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

As a newspaper, know, we're here to tell your stories in town, happy or sad, our goal is to find that perfect noun.

And as he writes the final line of this holiday short poem, he knows the staff of the Tribune truly appreciates its home.

A whole lot of color on this house. Featured here are Christmas-colored drop-down lights, multiple tree wraps and an illumined porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This house features bright snowflakes and an illumined porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This is one sweet house. It features bright candy canes and long icicle LEDs. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Santa is coming through! This house features multiple holiday inflatables and multi-colored icicle LEDs. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This home features multi-colored outlining and multiple landscaping wraps. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune