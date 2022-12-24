Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PHOTOS: Dazzling decorations in Detroit Lakes as delightful holiday displays color the winter landscape

On a 25-mile trip through the streets of Detroit Lakes, multiple homes displayed their holiday cheer through decorations on Dec. 17. Check out the scenes from 10 of Detroit Lakes' finest.

IMG_7813 (2).JPG
This home features a multi-colored tree wrap along a snow-covered driveway and bright edge-tracing LEDs along the outline of the home. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — T'was the week before Christmas, and all through Detroit Lakes, homes were bright and cheery, some with LED snowflakes.

The houses hung outlined colors along their edges with care, in hopes that at least one person would appreciate the illumined wares.

IMG_7829 (2).JPG
This house features a multi-colored roof outline, hanging holiday designs and a green outline of the first-level porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When out on the street, there arose such a ruckus, I'm sure someone must've thought, "that man is here to mug us."

He had a camera tripod and a lazy look, but he was also jolly and jovial, and multiple photos he took.

The rainbow of colors in the viewfinder, expressing sprint and glee, reflected the holiday spirit of non-misers and wholesome community.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then seconds after he started, it was over and done, he got back in his car and rode to the next holiday sun.

IMG_7823 (2).JPG
This home features multi-colored outlines, a bright snowman and multiple tree wraps along the roadway. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7821 (2).JPG
Featured here are multi-colored outlines, a bright snowman and multiple tree wraps along the roadway. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the end, he traveled 25 miles through the lakeside city, to show the bustling community how their lights were inspiring.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in those decorations, he thought, so sharing them with the town can be more important than gifts bought.

And as we gather to celebrate the cheeriest of seasons, take a moment to look outside, and be grateful of the scenery.

IMG_7809 (2).JPG
This home features a myriad of illumined pop-ups, dangling icicle LEDs and a scenic side yard. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7810 (2).JPG
This home features a myriad of illumined pop-ups, dangling icicle LEDs and a scenic side yard. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

As a newspaper, know, we're here to tell your stories in town, happy or sad, our goal is to find that perfect noun.

And as he writes the final line of this holiday short poem, he knows the staff of the Tribune truly appreciates its home.

IMG_7825 (2).JPG
A whole lot of color on this house. Featured here are Christmas-colored drop-down lights, multiple tree wraps and an illumined porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7819 (2).JPG
This house features bright snowflakes and an illumined porch. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7816 (2).JPG
This is one sweet house. It features bright candy canes and long icicle LEDs. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7812 (2).JPG
Santa is coming through! This house features multiple holiday inflatables and multi-colored icicle LEDs. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7815 (2).JPG
This home features multi-colored outlining and multiple landscaping wraps. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_7808 (2).JPG
Santa greets anyone who passes by this home that features multiple tree wraps, illumined signage and inflatables. Neighborhoods across Detroit Lakes celebrate the holiday season with dazzling displays on Dec. 17, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYCHRISTMASALL-ACCESS
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What to read next
122822.N.DL.NewLawmakers2 (edited).jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes officials hope new lawmakers are as helpful as Marquart and Eken
Detroit Lakes has long been blessed with a healthy, growing tax base — which is killing the city’s funding under the existing Local Government Aid formula.
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
IMG_7859 (2).JPG
Local
Outgoing commissioners Knutson, Grimsley receive honors during final county board meeting of 2022
Outgoing Becker County Commissioners Larry Knutson, District 1, and Ben Grimsley, District 2, were each honored for their years of service during the last county board meeting of the year on Dec. 20.
December 24, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
JulieM.jpg
Local
Spirits of loved ones rekindled at Christmas
Santa collection brings back a flood of memories for area resident.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Makayla Baumgartner.jpg
Local
Two Lakers earn FFA scholarships at recent competition
Seven FFA blue jackets were presented to Detroit Lakes High School students.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter