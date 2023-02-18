99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Check out the scenes from the grand opening of the Becker County Museum's Science Center

Kids and adults alike seemed impressed by the playful offerings as they toured the new science center at the Becker County Museum on Feb. 17. Check out all the photos and video of the event.

Rylan Sweeney, 10, plays at the elevation sand station during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 18, 2023 01:21 PM
Emilia Thielen, 11, plays at the light and sand station during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Bristol Henningsen, 4, plays with a remote-controlled tractor during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Jack Moser, 5, plays with Lego during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Dawson Nord plays with a giant Litebrite during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Sawyer Tretbar, 18-months, inserts a Litebrite peg during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Kids play a floor-projected video game during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Kids play a floor-projected video game during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling

Andrew Wik, 5, inserts an inflatable ball into a pressurized air tube during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Andrew Wik, 5, watches an inflatable ball hover in a pressurized air tube during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling

Rylan Sweeney, 10, plays at the elevation sand station during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Rylan Sweeney, 10, plays at the elevation sand station during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
A quiet, camping-style room sits off the main hallway just outside the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Becky Mitchell, executive director for the Becker County Museum and Historical Society, cuts a ceremonial ribbon with local leaders and museum volunteers during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Former-Rep. Collin Peterson, speaks to event attendees during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Mike Swan, elder and spiritual leader in the village of Pine Point on the White Earth Reservation, conducts a Native American blessing during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
John Okeson, left, Becker County commissioner for District 3, speaks to event attendees during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling
Matt Boeke, alderman third ward, speaks to event attendees during the grand opening of the new science center at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes on Feb. 17, 2023.
Michael Achterling

