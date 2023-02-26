99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Check out the snowmobile races and fireworks from Polar Fest's last weekend

Check out all the photos and video from the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race and fireworks on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25.

0C7A1066 (2).JPG
Jordan Sobetski leans into a corner during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 25, 2023 09:48 PM
0C7A0913 (2).JPG
Racers ride their snowmobiles from the pit area to the track during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A0919 (2).JPG
Racers drive a ceremonial lap in honor of Randy Olson, a racer who passed away in 2022, during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A0922 (2).JPG
Racers ride the track prior to the start of the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1079 (2).JPG
Ashton Christiansen leans into a corner during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1008 (2).JPG
Randy Logelin, of Waconia, waves the checkered flag during a preliminary heat at the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

0C7A0996 (2).JPG
Racers make their way around the track during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1268 (2).JPG
Keith Wojo leans into a corner during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1122 (2).JPG
A.J. Lange leans into a corner during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1288 (2).JPG
Ross Olson leans into a corner during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1046 (2).JPG
Race officials make their way over to Hunter Johnson, 59, following a crash during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1052 (2).JPG
A race official assists Hunter Johnson, 59, following a crash during the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 Snowmobile Race on Detroit Lake, a part of Polar Fest 2023, on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

0C7A1393 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1345 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1454 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1440 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1421 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1411 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1385 (2).JPG
Colors light up the night sky during a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
0C7A1465 (2).JPG
Polar Pete smiles during a group photograph following a fireworks show on Detroit Lake during the last weekend of Polar Fest on Feb. 25, 2023.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
