Plan to reroute Pelican River around Bucks Dam picks up speed

DETROIT LAKES — A plan to bypass Bucks Dam and reroute the Pelican River to its original riverbed is flowing much faster, now that private owners have agreed to sell a 1.6 acres parcel of land at the dam site to Becker County.

The Becker County Board was expected to approve the $14,600 land sale at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2. The Wise family approved the sale in April.

As part of the deal, an $18,125 chain link fence will be built to keep people off the seller’s remaining land. It will run from Bucksmill Drive to Mill Pond – the lake on which the dam is located.

There’s a lot of history in the area. The Pelican River was rerouted in the late 1800s, when the original dam was built by the Bucks family. It was replaced by the existing dam, which was built upstream in 1937.

A concrete shipping lock near the dam site – a remnant of the old riverboat era on the Pelican River – is starting to fall to pieces and will be removed along with the dam.

Rock arch rapids will be added to the rerouted river, to maintain the current water level of the lakes on the Pelican River chain. Those streambed riffles will also be crucial to successful fish spawning and egg production, which were lost with the creation of that dam.

“You can go to Bucks Mill Dam in the spring and see hundreds, if not thousands of walleyes backed up, looking to go upriver to spawn,” Nicholas Kludt, Red River fisheries specialist with the Minnesota DNR said in an earlier story. “That’s a problem. There’s no good spawning habitat there, and we need to fix that.”

Sturgeon are also making a comeback in Minnesota waters, and the removal of the dam will help them as well, said Becker County Commissioner Barry Nelson.

The project will not change lake levels on the Pelican River chain, Nelson said. The water level in Mill Pond above the dam will remain the same. The DNR has an extra incentive to ensure that water levels don’t change because the water level of Mill Pond is connected to the success of a muskie-breeding pond downstream.

From the air, the original riverbed looks like swampland about 50 yards from the existing river. The purchase of that 1.6-acre parcel of land was the last piece of the puzzle, since the DNR already owns the rest of the land needed for the project.

The county’s next move will be to apply for a substantial grant from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to pay for the overall project, and to hire a consulting engineering firm to develop the plans. “We’re doing this at the request of the DNR,” Nelson said. Other than the cost of the fencing, “the expense won’t be on the county.”

It’s faster and less expensive for the DNR to partner with local governments to get dams removed and replaced with rock rapids, because there is much less red tape than if the DNR goes it alone.

The ultimate DNR goal is to reconnect all the rivers in the whole Red River Basin. To that end, the DNR has been working to remove river dams, which were often built in the 1930s in a time of historic drought.

Those dams get in the way of the natural river flow of sediments, nutrients, and fish. And they are often built on slopes, ruining good fish spawning areas.

Once the river is put back into its ancestral riverbed, the existing riverbed will become a dry channel, and project engineers will have to decide whether to fill the channel and bury the dam, turn the channel into wetlands, or take some other approach.

Nelson said he’s happy the private owners and the county were able to come to an agreement on the 1.6-acre parcel.

“Thanks to the Wise family for doing this,” he said, adding that the project wouldn’t have been able to move forward without them.