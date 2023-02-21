Planning commission considers new neighborhood zoning; public hearing March 2

DETROIT LAKES — A new "neighborhood commercial" zoning district will be debated at a public hearing hosted by the Detroit Lakes planning commission on March 2.

District 7, comprehensive plan for the city of Detroit Lakes, southside of Detroit Lake Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

The new zone's creation is a response to the City Council's denial of a planned residential and commercial development on South Shore Drive in December , which would've included a commercial business district, and caused many lakeside homeowners to voice their opposition to the plan, according to a Detroit Lakes city staff report.

The report also states the Detroit Lakes comprehensive plan — the city's long-term plan for future growth and expansion — shows areas of the city labeled for "neighborhood commercial." However, the city lacks a specific zoning category for those areas; something the new zoning aims to remedy.

In a draft of the new neighborhood commercial zoning category, retail businesses allowed would include:



Grocery and food service stores.

Barber and beauty shops.

Gift, arts and craft stores.

Vision and optical centers.

Hardware stores.

Book stores.

Florists shops.

Business and professional offices.

Dry cleaners and laundry services.

Other businesses, like: restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and ice cream parlors, among other similar facilities, would also be allowed with no drive-thru services permitted.

Gas stations will be allowed in the new district, provided they:



Only operate between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contain no more than four fueling pumps and fueling islands.

Install lighting fixtures that are hooded.

Do not install speakers or a public address system.

Construct canopies not taller than 24 feet and are architecturally compatible with the principal structure.

Businesses within the new neighborhood commercial zone will also not be able to erect free-standing advertising signs on their property and their trash enclosures must be installed using masonry material with walls at least 8 feet tall, according to the draft.

The new zoning will also include minimal provisions for dwelling units and limits the building height to three stories. The draft states no building may exceed a height of 30 feet, unless the property owner receives a conditional-use permit from the city, and it also includes a list of approved exterior-finish materials.

Apartments within the neighborhood commercial district must be at least 440 square feet for an efficiency unit and range to a minimum of 720 square feet for a two-bedroom unit, with an additional 100 square feet required for each additional bedroom. Two parking spaces must be included for each residential unit.

The Detroit Lakes planning commission public hearing to debate the new zoning category will be held on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at M State Conference Room C101.