Plows will be out tonight: Snow Emergency issued in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — A Snow Emergency has been issued in Detroit Lakes, starting just after midnight tonight at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Per City Code 802, During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on any city street until the street has been completely cleared. Vehicle owners should plan accordingly, and landlords should work with tenants who may using the street for alternative parking.

During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced. A police officer may ticket or have vehicles towed and impounded. The cost and expense of ticketing, towing, or impounding are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.