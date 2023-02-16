Polar Fest Kegs and Pegs cribbage event draws 18 competitors to Bucks Mill Brewing

DETROIT LAKES — Fifteen-two, 15-four and a run of 18 players filled the tournament bracket for the inaugural Kegs and Pegs Cribbage Tournament on Monday, Feb. 13, part of Polar Fest 2023.

Henry Van Offelen, co-owner of Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes, reads the tournament pairings for the Kegs and Pegs Cribbage Tournament, a part of Polar Fest 2023, at the brewery on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The event organizer, Henry Van Offelen, co-founder of Bucks Mill Brewing, said 19 people registered for the card tournament, but a last-minute cancellation made for an even field; instead of a nightmarish scenario of scheduling byes for an odd number of players.

"We've got people who are very fast and very serious," said Van Offelen. "They just see the cards and, wham-o, 16 or whatever the score is, but I've also had a couple say I learned to play from my grandfather, so it's a real Minnesota kind of tradition."

The brewery has been holding cribbage nights every Monday night at 7 p.m., he said, but the number of competitors has varied from week to week. The 18 players for the Kegs and Pegs tournament is the most they've had show up for a single event.

"We didn't know how committed people are," said Van Offelen. "I think we are just going to have a standing cribbage night on Mondays and, periodically, we'll do a tournament."

ADVERTISEMENT

Players compete during the Kegs and Pegs Cribbage Tournament, a part of Polar Fest 2023, at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He also said there is something special about playing cards with someone else.

"It's a great game for young and old," said Van Offelen. "We've thought about having other game days ... my wife's family plays 500. Our head brewer's family tradition was pinochle. If someone wants to organize another card night, let us know."

Thomas Anderson, who first learned to play cribbage from his parents, lost his first-round match-up in the tournament.

Iryna Anderson, right, and Jennifer White, compete during the Kegs and Pegs Cribbage Tournament, a part of Polar Fest 2023, at Bucks Mill Brewing in Detroit Lakes on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"My parents have some family friends who also played, and their kids played, so we kinda got going," said Anderson. "Now, me and my buddies play, my sister and my wife, we all play, and it's just what we do to kill some time."

When asked what he loves about cribbage, he said: "You get a little competition, but there's a pause every time when you are shuffling, so you can start some conversation ... and you get a little sip of beer ... it's fitting for a place like this."

Bucks Mill Brewing also hosts a Bags League on Tuesdays; trivia night on the first and third Wednesday of each month; and Traveling Art Pub events. For more information visit the Bucks Mill Brewing Facebook page , or their website .