Polar Fest 'plunges' into final weekend, with several signature events planned

DETROIT LAKES — Though the final weekend of Polar Fest is nearly upon us, there's still plenty of time to catch some of the winter festival's "signature" events.

The granddaddy of them all, the Polar Fest Plunge, will celebrate its 27th anniversary this Saturday, Feb. 25. As it has from the beginning, the event will be raising funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes.

"It starts at 1 p.m., and we hope everyone comes out to cheer on our plungers," said Alyssa Hoskins, the club's marketing and communications director, noting that 143 people had signed up as of Monday morning, and they expect that number to grow considerably.

"By the time it gets to Saturday I'm sure we will be close to last year's numbers," she said, adding that they recorded a total of 177 plungers in 2022. "We've seen a lot of returning teams and individuals, which is super exciting, and they're coming from all over — Fergus Falls, Fargo, Moorhead, as well as Detroit Lakes and Audubon.

"We have some snowbirds from Florida, that's probably the farthest (distance away), and also some international students from different countries. We also have some of the NDSU Bison football players joining us again. Their team brought so much energy last year."

Local celebrity Amber Estenson, better known as That Midwestern Mom, will be making a return appearance as a plunger this year as well, and Cormorant's C Boys will also be back to judge the event's costume competition. "Plus you never know what else they're going to surprise us with," Hoskins joked. Both Estenson and the C Boys will also be making an appearance at the Post-Plunge Party as well, allowing attendees an opportunity to take photos and interact with them.

Speaking of the Post-Plunge Party, that event will once again get underway at 3 p.m., beneath the big white tent set up near the site of the Plunge. The event will include live music from October Road, food and a cash bar. As in years past, those plungers who raise at least $500 in pledges for the club will earn a ticket to the event — and this year, members of the public can also attend.

"We have 50 public tickets available on our website," Hoskins said, adding that they can be purchased at bgcdl.org , for $50 each, while supplies last. The club is also selling raffle tickets for a drawing that will take place during the Post-Plunge Party. For just $10 per ticket, participants will have an opportunity to win one of 11 available prizes.

"The top prize is a guided fishing package for four people at Lake of the Woods, with lodging included," Hoskins said, adding that other prizes include snowshoes, winter goggles, gift cards and more. Tickets can be purchased at the club (150 Richwood Rd., Detroit Lakes) and at the club's thrift store on Highway 10 (across the parking lot from Aldi).

Also coming up on Saturday is the Randy Olson Ice Harvest 440 snowmobile races, taking place on the ice in front of the Holiday Inn at the east edge of Detroit Lakes.

"The races will start at 10:30 a.m.," said Lori Bachmann, one of the local volunteer organizers for the event, adding that they moved up the start time from 11 a.m. because they wanted to ensure that the races would conclude before sunset.

Though the event is familiar to Detroit Lakes residents from years past, its name has changed slightly, to honor a former competitor. "Randy Olson was a very much loved, longtime racer," said Bachmann, adding that the Glyndon racer passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident that took place just about a year ago.

"His son, Ross Olson, is racing this year," Bachmann said, adding that Ross will be racing with his dad's former team, Team Vegas.

With 34 different race categories, including both youth and adult racers as well as vintage and modern sleds, the event is always a big draw for competitors, Bachmann said, noting that 128 racers took part in last year's event, with several competing in more than one class.

"We're expecting a good turnout this year as well," she said. "They bring their families and pit crews ... it's a very family-oriented sport."

The Ice Harvest 440 is part of the popular Central Minnesota Pond Racing circuit, and brings several of the region's best competitors to Detroit Lakes each year it's held.

"Throughout the racing series, there are certain groups or businesses that sponsor a large payout (for specific categories)," Bachmann said, adding that racers accumulate points in these categories throughout the series. "This race is the culmination of several of these (points challenges)."

Those awards will be given at the banquet which follows the races, along with those for the winners of each category, she added.

Besides the Plunde and Ice Harvest 440, the rest of the schedule for the final weekend of Polar Fest is as follows:



Thursday, Feb. 23: Polar Glow Night, 4:30-6:30 p.m., outside the Pavilion (rescheduled from Feb. 15); College Night, 12-9 p.m., Detroit Mountain.

Polar Glow Night, 4:30-6:30 p.m., outside the Pavilion (rescheduled from Feb. 15); College Night, 12-9 p.m., Detroit Mountain. Friday, Feb. 24: Laser Tubing, 5-9 p.m., and FrostFire concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., all at Detroit Mountain; "Simon and Simon-The Music of Paul Simon and Carly Simon," featuring Harmonious Wail, 7:30 p.m., Historic Holmes Theatre.

Laser Tubing, 5-9 p.m., and FrostFire concert, 6:30-9:30 p.m., all at Detroit Mountain; "Simon and Simon-The Music of Paul Simon and Carly Simon," featuring Harmonious Wail, 7:30 p.m., Historic Holmes Theatre. Saturday, Feb. 25: Frozen Frenzy, Lakeshirts Beach Shop, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Polar Pete's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bucks Mill Brewing; Frozen Fireworks, 7 p.m., Little Detroit Lake.

Frozen Frenzy, Lakeshirts Beach Shop, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Polar Pete's Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bucks Mill Brewing; Frozen Fireworks, 7 p.m., Little Detroit Lake. Sunday, Feb. 26: Snowga (Yoga in the Snow), Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 11 a.m.; Polar Fat Tire Fest, 1-6 p.m., and Try XC (Nordic) Skiing, 1-4 p.m., both at Detroit Mountain; and last but not least, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host Snowshoe Sunday, 12-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center; Youth Ice Fishing Day, 1-4 p.m. at the North Tamarac Lake access, and the Tamarac Sunday Movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center, which will also have its gift shop and exhibits open.

Snowga (Yoga in the Snow), Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell, 11 a.m.; Polar Fat Tire Fest, 1-6 p.m., and Try XC (Nordic) Skiing, 1-4 p.m., both at Detroit Mountain; and last but not least, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge will host Snowshoe Sunday, 12-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center; Youth Ice Fishing Day, 1-4 p.m. at the North Tamarac Lake access, and the Tamarac Sunday Movie, "Viva Puerto Rico," 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center, which will also have its gift shop and exhibits open. Ongoing Events: The Great Polar Hunt, through Feb. 24 at locations around Detroit Lakes; Polartry Poetry Walk, Polar Fest light display and Cave People art, through Feb. 26 at Detroit Lakes City Park; Polar Fest food and drink specials at The Fireside (various), Brygge (Polar Petey Melt), Bucks Mill Brewing (Polar Lager) and Lakeside Tavern (Sweater Weather Seasonal Beer), all through Feb. 26; We Love Minnesota Sampling Bar at Seven Sisters Spirits, Friday (3-6 p.m.) and Saturday (1-4 p.m.), Feb. 24-25.

For details on all of these events, including registration and ticket information, visit the website at polarfestdl.com .