Porter steps down, Haus steps up as United Way of Becker County executive director

DETROIT LAKES — LuAnn Porter, executive director of United Way of Becker County, announced she will step down from her position on Dec. 16, according to a released retirement statement.

Terry Haus, a past president of the United Way board and longtime volunteer with the organization, will take over as its new leader.

Porter has worked for the organization for 32 years. "I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your many compassionate actions — as community leaders, volunteers, partners programs and donors — and what they have meant to our community, our United Way, and to me, both professionally and personally," she said. "The United Way enabled me to put into action what I learned from my parents and family: the value of community service, the importance of relationships, and the belief that we can, and always will, do more together than we do alone."

She also praised the overall mission of United Way and wrote: "United Way will continue to find and support the best ways of bringing people and resources together to meet immediate needs and find long-term solutions to the most basic needs."

Porter concluded her statement with a Maya Angelou quote: "'Do the best you can. But when you know better, do better.' I hope I did. I hope I have."

In a separate release introducing himself as the new executive director, Haus said, "Becker county has been my family’s home for almost 20 years. It is a community that I have grown to love and value for all that it has to offer. I have had the pleasure to serve on numerous committees, work for a local non-profit, volunteer coach, serve as a Detroit Lakes Chamber Ambassador, be a member of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary and serve on the volunteer United Way of Becker County Board of Directors and as the board president. I now look forward to serving our Partner Programs and the people of Becker County.

Terry Haus is the new executive director of the United Way of Becker County. Contributed / United Way of Becker County

"Becker County is a special place to live," he added. "Yes, we have beautiful lakes, abundant outdoor activities, great school districts and thousands of other reasons to call it home. For me, the most important reason to call it home is the people. People willing to share of their time, talents and financial ability to help make Becker County a better place to live, for everyone.

"The goal of the United Way of Becker County is, 'To create lasting and measurable change that improves the quality of life for children, adults, seniors, the disabled, families, and communities throughout Becker County.' I am confident, through the continued generosity of the people of Becker County and the efforts of our 32 partner programs. We can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, neighbors and everyone in Becker County and achieve that goal," he concluded.