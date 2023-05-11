99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pothole season may be nearing an end

Detroit Lakes city crew waiting for hot mix plants to open to begin filling potholes on city streets.

potholes.jpg
Potholes on 15th Avenue have made for some creative driving to navigate the road. The city crew has potholes on their radar and will begin filling them when hot mix plants open for the season.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 3:34 PM

DETROIT LAKES — As the snow melted, some roads in Detroit Lakes are worse for the wear. Potholes have been noticed around town, and the city crew is aware.

During the monthly City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 9, Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Shawn King explained potholes will be addressed soon.

Potholes are created with the freeze and thaw cycle, he said. When the water gets into a crack, it freezes and expands, causing the crack to become a pothole as the cycle continues.

King explained to the council that the city workers have been placing cold mix patches in potholes around town, which is a temporary fix.

“The rain and pounding of tires can cause the cold mix patches to come out,” he said.

The permanent fix will happen as soon as the hot mix plants are open.

“I’m hearing they will be open Monday,” King said.

He explained that the permanent pothole fix includes using an air machine to blow debris out of the pothole, and then using a spray of rock and oil to fill the void in the road. A rock mixture that is similar to the roadbed is then placed over the top.

King reiterated once the hot mix plants are open, the city crew will fill potholes around the city in the coming weeks.

