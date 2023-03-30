Powwow brings Native American culture to DLHS

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at Detroit Lakes High School welcomed dancers in full regalia for the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Childhood Education Powwow on Thursday, March 30.
Spiritual Advisor Mike Swan kicked off the festivities with a speech and a prayer. The Honor Guard and veterans were recognized, as were the six drum teams providing the song and beat for the event. When the Grand Entry arrived just before noon, dancers entered the floor.
After a few traditional dances, audience members were invited to join in the powwow.