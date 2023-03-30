99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Powwow brings Native American culture to DLHS

Detroit Lakes Schools Early Education Powwow was held Thursday at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse.

Drummers.jpg
There were six drum teams playing at the powwow that was held at the Detroit Lakes High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 3:43 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakeshirts Fieldhouse at Detroit Lakes High School welcomed dancers in full regalia for the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Childhood Education Powwow on Thursday, March 30.

Spiritual Advisor Mike Swan kicked off the festivities with a speech and a prayer. The Honor Guard and veterans were recognized, as were the six drum teams providing the song and beat for the event. When the Grand Entry arrived just before noon, dancers entered the floor.

DancersD.jpg
At powwows dancers wear regalia, which is often hand-made.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After a few traditional dances, audience members were invited to join in the powwow.

DancersE.jpg
Many dancers took the floor for the opening ceremony of the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Education powwow at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DancersA.jpg
Dancers entered the grand entry at the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Education Powwow on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The event was held at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse inside Detroit Lakes High School.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
DancersB.jpg
Dancers in full regalia danced at the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Education Powwow on March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
honor guard.jpg
Honor Guard members were honored to start the powwow held at the Detroit Lakes High School on March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
speaker.jpg
Mike Swan was the spiritual advisor at the Detroit Lakes Schools Early Education Powwow on March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
WE flag.jpg
A White Earth flag hangs in the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes High School on March 30, 2023.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
SBA.jpg
Local
Process of curriculum selection discussed at school board meeting
March 30, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Eagles donation 1.jpg
Local
Eagles Aerie, Auxiliary donate funds to Food Pantry
March 30, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 001.jpg
Local
Tankers carrying ethanol start on fire after BNSF train derails in Raymond, Minnesota
March 30, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Susan Lunneborg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
TRACK AND FIELD.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Laker girls track team scores second, boys third at Moorhead invite
March 30, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF web graphic Detroit Lakes city welcome 2020
Local
Correction: Detroit Lakes City Council meets on April 11; community development committee on April 10
March 30, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
20230328_195813.jpg
Prep
Four different Lakers granted All-Conference honors
March 30, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Faith Hamm.jpg
Prep
Girls swimming and diving: Hamm and Westrum earn All-Conference honors
March 30, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli